COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Harvey qualifies for second NCAA championship

SACRAMENTO, Calif. | The SIUE Track and Field teams wrapped up NCAA Preliminary action Saturday with Julian Harvey qualifying for his second NCAA Championship.

Harvey's high jump of 7 feet, 1 inches, was a season best and put him tied for seventh place. He is now qualified for the NCAA Championships June 6-9 in Eugene, Ore., in both the high and long jumps.

Brittney Gibbs placed 32nd in the women's triple jump with a mark of 41-3. Gibbs finishes her season off after placing second in the triple jump at the OVC Championships.

Martinus Mitchell participated in his second event of the weekend, placing 26th in the men's shot put (58-0.25). Mitchell also placed 41st in the men's discus Friday.

