COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Harvey set to compete at NCAA Championships

EDWARDSVILLE | Senior Julian Harvey will close out his illustrious SIUE track and field career at the NCAA Championships, competing in both the long and high jumps.

The championships will be at the Historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon June 6-9. Harvey will compete in the long jump Wednesday at 8 p.m. and the high jump Friday at 7 p.m.

“To qualify to the NCAA Championships in two field events says the world about him,” SIUE assistant coach Joey Pacione said. “He’s the first from our school and one of only three in the country this year to do so.”

Harvey placed third in the long jump (25 feet, 8.75 inches) and seventh in the high jump (7-1) at the NCAA West Preliminary Round May 24-26 in Sacramento, Calif.

“This is the best I have seen him going into a championship in terms of his ability to consistently execute his events,” Pacione said. “On top of that, his mindset is in a great place.”

Harvey was named Ohio Valley Conference Co-Field Athlete of the Year and was Most Valuable Athlete of the OVC Championships during the outdoor season after finishing first in the long and triple jumps, second in the high jump, and third in the 100m.

“It takes a large amount of dedication to achieve at a high level in a field event,” Pacione said. “He’s been a student of his events, and it’s shown in his growth into a class athlete.”

In 2016, Harvey competed at the NCAA Championships, where he came away with second-team All-American honors after finishing 11th in the long jump.

Coverage of the championships will begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN3.com. There will be coverage all weekend from the championships on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNU.

