COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Mitchell sets school record at Memphis Invitational

× Expand Martinus Mitchell set the SIUE school record (18.19 meters) while also qualifying for NCAA first round in the men's shot put.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. | The SIUE track and field teams completed the final day of the Memphis Invitational Saturday, where Martinus Mitchell set the SIUE school record for the men's shot put.

"We had an incredible weekend here in Memphis," SIUE head coach Scott Block said. "We had more personal records than I can count."

Mitchell set the SIUE school record (18.19 meters) while also qualifying for NCAA first round in the men's shot put. The previous school record was held by Coach Block, which he set as a SIUE student-athlete in the 2008 outdoor season. Mitchell also threw a PR in the discus (54.21).

"Martinus breaking the school record in the shot while also qualifying for the NCAA first round was awesome to see," Block said. "He has been working really hard in practice and it was so exciting to see his hard work pay off."

In the women's high jump, SIUE's Debborrah Blackburn placed third (1.70) and Lauren White placed fourth (1.70). Brittney Gibbs took third (12.54) in the women's triple jump.

In the men's 100m, Julian Harvey ran a PR while placing first (10.73). Harvey's time puts him fifth all-time in SIUE history. Also in the 100m, both Devonte Tincher and Nylo Clarke ran a time of 10.83 and Justin White finished with a PR time of 11.55.

Austin Woodard took second for the Cougars in the men's 5000m with a time of 15:38.99. Jess Clarke ran collegiate PR in the women's 800m (2:33.81) and Jalea Paslay ran a PR in the women's 400m (1:01.11).

The Cougars set multiple PRs during day one of the Invitational.

During day one action, Harvey finished first in the men's long jump (7.72); his mark is good for top 30 in the nation. Tincher's long jump of 7.02 was good for fifth in the meet and moves him up to fifth all-time in SIUE history.

SIUE's Lizzie Virgl set a PR while placing second (56.69) in the women's hammer throw. In the men's hammer throw, Nick Matthews placed third (57.69), Alec Dutton fifth (55.25) and Austin Lynch placed sixth while throwing a PR of 54.97.

In the track events, Aly Goff ran a PR In the 1500m with a time of 4:38.09. In the men's 200m, Clarke ran an outdoor PR (21.85) to place fourth overall.

"We could not have had a better meet going into the Ohio Valley Conference Championships," Block said. "We will take what we learned this weekend and use it the next 14 days to prepare."

The OVC Championships will take place May 10-12 in Cookeville, Tenn.

