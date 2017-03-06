COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: SIUE’s Harvey adds regional honors

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville jumper Julian Harvey added another award to his collection Monday after being named the Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Harvey, a senior, won three events at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship. His mark of 26 feet, 9.75 inches in the long jump is ranked first among Division I athletes and was the best jump in the world indoors this year.

He also won the triple jump (51-0.25) and high jump (7-3) at the OVC Championships. Along with a No. 1 national ranking in the long jump, he is 10th nationally in the high jump and 44th in the triple jump.

Harvey next competes at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in the long jump. His second event, the high jump, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field will be March 10-11 at Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas.

