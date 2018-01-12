COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Student-athletes set for Illinois Open

EDWARDSVILLE — The SIUE track and field teams will strive for continued success at the Illinois Open after their first-ever combined score win Dec. 8 at the SIUE-SEMO Dual.

“I am excited to get back to competition this weekend,” head coach Scott Block said. “After a long break, the athletes got to rest their bodies and minds a little bit, and that can lead to some great performances.”

At the SIUE-SEMO Dual, freshman DeVonte Tincher took home first in the triple jump (45-03.50) and the long jump (23-02.50). Bobby Kaluza placed first in the 55m hurdles (7.83) and Landon Skelly finished first in the 3,000-meter run (8:58.30).

Austin Lynch threw a personal record in the weight throw (15.91m) and Martinus Mitchell recorded a PR in the shot put (16.66m).

For the women, Brittany Gibbs took first in the triple jump (39-09.25), Nichyria Byrd placed first in the long jump (19-01.50) and Deborrah Blackburn leapt to a first-place finish in the high jump (5-1).

Haley Miller finished first for SIUE in the women’s mile (5:23.54).

“It will be exciting to see the sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers build off of their great first meet at SEMO,” assistant coach Joey Pacione said. “Execution is our No. 1 focus this week, the times and distances will come as execution stabilizes throughout the season.”

The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the UI Armory in Champaign.

