COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Sweatt, Woodard earn Academic All-American honors

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE track and field and cross-country athletes Allie Sweatt and Austin Woodard have been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-American Division I Cross Country/Track & Field Teams.

Members of CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) select the teams based upon student-athlete performances in the classroom and in competition.

“We are so proud of Allie and Austin for their dedication to their academics,” SIUE head coach Scott Block said. “They set an example as what it means to be a successful student-athlete. For the past few years, both Allie and Austin have been tirelessly devoted to their academic as well as being leaders on the field of play.”

Sweatt, a senior from Edwardsville, was selected to the women’s first team. She majored in social work and finished her career with a 4.0 grade point average. She placed 10th in the 10K at the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships and had several top finishes during the cross country and track seasons. Sweatt ran to five personal records during this track season in the 1,500m (4:51.31), mile (5:13.42), the 3,000m (10:31.90), the 5,000m (17:46.55), and the 10,000m (36:59.31).

Woodard was selected to the men’s third team. He is majoring in chemistry and finished the year with a 4.0 GPA. The rising junior from Philo, Ill., had multiple top finishes during the 2018 outdoor track season, including an 11th-place finish in the 5,000m (15:59.32) at the OVC Outdoor Championships. He took first place in the men’s 3,000m (8:58.34) at the Redbird Invite on April 14.

