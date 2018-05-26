COLLEGE TRACK: Hyde earns All-American honors for Illinois College

Andrea Hyde became the first Illinois College female track athlete to earn All-American honors in three years after placing sixth in the 100-meter dash in the NCAA Division III National Track and Field Championships on Saturday at La Crosse, Wisc.

The Granite City graduate finished with a time of 12.26 seconds. She qualified for finals by running a 12.48 in preliminaries on Friday.

Hyde became the first All-American for IC since Brittney Burgess in the women's javelin throw in 2015.

Hyde, who wrapped up her sophomore year at IC, graduated from GCHS in 2016. In her senior year, she was a member of an 800-meter relay team that placed fourth at the Class 3A state meet, the first time a Granite City girls relay team earned all-state honors.

Hyde won Midwest Conference titles in the 100 and 200. She placed first in the 100 in all but three competitions during the outdoor season and helped the 4x100 and 4x200 teams set school records.