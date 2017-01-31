COLLEGE TRACK: GCHS grad O'Keefe receives big honor

Granite City graduate and Southwest Baptist university senior Natalie O'Keefe was honored at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame's annual Enshrinement ceremony on Jan. 29 n Springfield, Mo. She was presented a Special Achievement award for winning the 2016 NCAA Division II indoor track and field championship in the high jump.

O'Keefe became the first female in SBU history to win a national title. She also was named the Mid-Intercollegiate Athletic Association Ken B. Jones award winner, handed out to the top female athlete during the 2015-2016 school year.

O'Keefe graduated from GCHS in 2013. In addition to track, O'Keefe also competes with the SBU women's basketball team.

