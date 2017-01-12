COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Evans signs to play for SWIC

Annie Evans plans to continue her volleyball career at Southwestern Illinois College next year.

The Alton senior signed a letter of intent to play for the SWIC women’s volleyball team for the 2017 season. She will join a Blue Storm team that finished with a 22-12 record in 2016.

A middle hitter, Evans turned in a strong senior season for the Redbirds last fall, finishing in the top three in kills (123) and digs (351).

