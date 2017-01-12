COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Evans signs to play for SWIC

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Annie Evans (center) signs a letter of intent to play volleyball at SWIC at the AHS Athletic Conference room on Wednesday.

Annie Evans plans to continue her volleyball career at Southwestern Illinois College next year.

The Alton senior signed a letter of intent to play for the SWIC women’s volleyball team for the 2017 season. She will join a Blue Storm team that finished with a 22-12 record in 2016.

A middle hitter, Evans turned in a strong senior season for the Redbirds last fall, finishing in the top three in kills (123) and digs (351).