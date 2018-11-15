COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Conference honors SIUE's McDonald, Everett

× Expand OVC Freshman of the Year Hope Everett and OVC first team selection Rachel McDonald

SIUE volleyball standouts Rachel McDonald and Hope Everett were selected for Ohio Valley Conference postseason awards at a banquet Wednesday prior to the league championship.

McDonald, a sophomore outside hitter from Cold Spring, Ky., was named to the OVC first team. Everett, a redshirt freshman middle blocker from Norris City, Ill., was tabbed as the league's Freshman of the Year.

After becoming just the second player in school history to record 30 kills in a match (vs. Eastern Illinois Oct. 24) and the first of the Division I era, McDonald completed the regular season as SIUE's leader in kills (302), kills per set (2.99) and points scored (341.5). She ranks ninth in the OVC in both kills per set and points scored per set (3.38).

Earlier this season, McDonald was named an honorable mention volleymob.com national Player of the Week (Oct. 2) after becoming the first player since the 2011 season to record 20 kills and 20 digs in a match.

Everett is coming off her third OVC Newcomer of the Week award.

She recorded 203 kills so far this season with a team-leading 81 blocks (0.95 per set). Everett is second on the team in scoring with 250.5 points scored.

SIUE's postseason gets underway at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the fifth-seeded Cougars face off against fourth-seeded Jacksonville State in the opening round of the eight-team, single-elimination OVC Tournament.

2018 All-Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Teams

(voted on by the league's head volleyball coaches and sports information directors)

FIRST TEAM

Olivia Lohmeier, Morehead State

Rachel Giustino, Murray State

Kristen Stucker, Austin Peay

Dacia Brown, Murray State

Cecily Gable, Austin Peay

Jessie Wachtman, Morehead State

Mackenzie Rombach, Jacksonville State

Julie Pierson, Tennessee State

Cassie Knutson, Eastern Kentucky

Rachel McDonald, SIUE

Logan Carger, Austin Peay

Lexie Libs, Jacksonville State

Brooke Gyori, UT Martin

Rachel Henderson, Tennessee State

Becca Fernandez, Murray State

(15 players appear on the First Team due to a tie)

OVC Player of the Year: Olivia Lohmeier, Morehead State

OVC Freshman of the Year: Hope Everett, SIUE

OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Becca Fernandez, Murray State; Brooke Gyori, UT Martin

OVC Setter of the Year: Kristen Stucker, Austin Peay

OVC Coach of the Year: Taylor Mott, Austin Peay

SECOND TEAM

Chandler Clark, Morehead State

Haley Bilbruck, Southeast Missouri

Taylor Smith, Eastern Illinois

Hannah Phillips, UT Martin

Annie Wehrheim, Southeast Missouri

Rachel Holthaus, Murray State

Kaylee Frear, Jacksonville State

