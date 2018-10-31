COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Dylynn Otte named Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week

Otte

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE volleyball player Dylynn Otte. The junior from Grand Rapids, Mich., is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public health education and has a grade point average of 3.78.

Otte is second for the Cougars in kills this season with 165. She is third on the team in points per set (2.5), kills per set (2.14) and sets played (77).

SIUE will ride their four-match win streak into a weekend road swing at Southeast Missouri Friday and UT Martin Saturday.

