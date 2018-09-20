COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Eastern Illinois tops Cougars

SIUE freshman outside hitter Ellen LeMasters matched her career high with a team-leading 12 kills and turned in a career-best .417 hitting percentage.

Despite finishing with exactly the same number of kills as Eastern Illinois, the SIUE volleyball team dropped its Ohio Valley Conference opener Wednesday night in Charleston.

The Panthers defeated SIUE in a tight match 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Both teams had 40 kills for the match.

SIUE freshman outside hitter Ellen LeMasters matched her career high with a team-leading 12 kills and turned in a career-best .417 hitting percentage. Rachel McDonald added nine for the Cougars, which hit .174 as a team.

“Offensively we saw some good things and took some good swings,” SIUE head coach Kendall Paulus said. “We just had a hard time getting into a rhythm. It was hard to gain momentum. We would go on a scoring run, then we’d give up a run.”

Eastern Illinois, 5-10 overall and 1-0 in the OVC, completed the match with a .239 hitting percentage. Laurel Bailey paced the Panthers with a game-high 13 kills while Kylie Michaels added 12.

“EIU did a nice job of keeping the ball inbounds with a balanced offense, and that can wear you down,” Paulus said. “Overall, we worked hard and had some highlights.”

SIUE, 1-12 overall and 0-1 in the OVC, next heads to Belmont for a 2 p.m. league contest Saturday.

“When you have room for growth, there’s room for opportunity, so our focus now goes to Belmont,” Paulus said.

