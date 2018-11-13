COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Everett named OVC co-Newcomer of the Week

Hope Everett

For the third time this season, SIUE middle blocker Hope Everett has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Newcomer of the Week.

Everett, who shared the award with Belmont’s Taylor Floyd, hit .298 for the week in matches against the top two seeds for this week’s OVC Tournament Austin Peay and Murray State.

She recorded 22 kills on 27 swings and added 5 blocks for the week.

SIUE volleyball heads to the OVC Tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Cougars are slated to play fourth-seeded Jacksonville State in the opening round Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN3.com.

