COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: McDonald, LeMasters earn OVC weekly honors

McDonald and LeMasters

SIUE volleyball standouts Rachel McDonald and Ellen LeMasters were respectively selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.

After winning a pair of homecourt matches this past weekend over UT Martin and Southeast Missouri, the Cougars improved to 3-1 in league action behind the play of McDonald and LeMasters.

McDonald, a sophomore from Cold Spring, Ky., became the first SIUE player since 2011 to record 20-plus kills and 20-plus digs in the same match. She finished with 24 kills and 21 digs against UT Martin. On Saturday, she added a 19-kill, 16-dig effort against Southeast Missouri.

For the week, McDonald hit .320 with a team-leading 43 kills (5.38 per set) and a .417 kill percentage. She averaged 6.25 points per set for the Cougars.

LeMasters set a career high with 15 kills in the four-set win over Southeast Missouri. The Cougar freshman from Greenwood, Ind., now has double-digit kills in four of her last five matches.

She finished the week with a .420 hitting percentage and a .500 kill percentage, averaging 3.44 points per set.

SIUE next heads to Murray State for a 7 p.m. match Friday followed by a 1 p.m. contest Saturday at Austin Peay.

