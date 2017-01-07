COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Public invited to annual banquet

× Expand Players gather during a timeout at an SIUE volleyball match.

EDWARDSVILLE – Friends, family, fans and alumni of SIUE volleyball are welcome to join the Cougars for the team's annual banquet from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, Jan. 14.

Tickets are $15 per person, which includes a meal at the Cougar Pavilion (Lucas Annex of the Valentine Center).

If you plan or would like to attend, email Kendall Paul's at kpaulus@siue.edu.

Banquet includes a recap of the 2016 season, raffle, captain speeches and a highlight video. The Cougars are coming off their best Division I season: 22 victories, an appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference championship match and three honorees to the All-OVA team as well as league Coach of the Year honors for head coach Leah Johnson.