COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Roxana senior duo signs to play for MacMurray

A pair of Roxana seniors will continue their volleyball careers at MacMurray College next year.

Taylor Westfall and Niah Bevolo signed to play for the NCAA Division III school in Jacksonville on Feb. 8.

Last fall, Westfall set the school record for most digs in a season with 316, breaking the old record of 286 set by Anna Whitaker in 2013, and was named the AdVantage News Volleyball Player of the Year in 2016. Bevolo, a setter, is the Shells' all-time leader in assists.

Westfall and Bevolo were key members of Roxana's successful season in 2016. The Shells finished 23-13 and reached the Class 3A Jersey Regional championship match.

Next year, Westfall and Bevolo will join a MacMurray team that won just five matches last year.