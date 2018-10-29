COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: SIUE’s Everett repeats as OVC Newcomer of the Week

Hope Everett posted the best single-match hitting percentage by an SIUE player this season (12 or more kills) with a .463 hitting percentage (22 kills) in a five-set win this past Wednesday over Eastern Illinois.

SIUE middle blocker Hope Everett has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for a second straight week.

Everett’s offense helped propel SIUE volleyball to its fourth straight win as the Cougars improved to 7-5 in league play and 8-16 overall. The Cougars sit in fourth place in the OVC standings.

The redshirt freshman from Norris City, Ill., posted the best single-match hitting percentage by an SIUE player this season (12 or more kills) with a .463 hitting percentage (22 kills) in a five-set win this past Wednesday over Eastern Illinois.

She improved her overall season hitting percentage to .249 with 12 more kills in a four-set win Saturday against Tennessee State. Everett added seven blocks for the week.

The Cougars next head to Southeast Missouri for a Friday match against the Redhawks at 6:30 p.m. SIUE also faces UT Martin this Saturday in a 2 p.m. contest.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter