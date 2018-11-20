COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: SIUE adds two newcomers

Sieber and Kijowski

SIUE volleyball head coach Kendall Paulus announced the addition of Nicole Kijowski (Channahon, Ill.) and Addie Sieber (Leo, Ind.) for the 2019 season.

“We couldn’t be more excited announcing these two additions to our 2019 roster,” Paulus said. “Both athletes play and execute at a high level and will bring in a lot of court knowledge and experience. They are both extremely athletic, competitive and have fun personalities that will fit in great with our returning players. They are high-energy and really fun to watch on the court.”

Kijowski, a 5-foot, 6-inch defensive specialist, helped Minooka High School to the state runner-up finish in 2017 and 25 victories her senior season.

“Nicole is very fast and athletic,” Paulus said. “She also leads by example and takes a lot of pride in being a great teammate. Nicole comes in very strong defensively. She’s a steady, consistent player but comes up with huge plays. We are excited for her to increase the competitive depth in the defensive specialist-libero position.”

An All-Conference selection as a senior, she led the Southwest Prairie Conference in digs and posted the second-highest digs per set in a season at Minooka. She has played four years with Uno Volleyball Club, culminating with a 2018 national championship in the 17 American Division in Detroit.

She is the daughter of John and Debbie Kijowski and will pursue a degree to become an athletic trainer.

Sieber, who set the Leo Junior/Senior High School single-season record for assists with 869, was nominated for the IHSVCA senior All-Star team. She was a second team All-Conference performer after leading her league in assists per set (10.2).

“Addie is extremely hard-working and leads by example,” Paulus said. “She is someone you want to be on the court with. She’s motivating and supportive of her teammates and is a true workhorse. She doesn’t shy away from a challenge. Her leadership qualities and competitiveness will add tremendous value to our program.”

The 5-7 setter has been active for several years at the club level with Munciana Volleyball Club, Empowered Volleyball Academy and the Fort Wayne Volleyball Club. She helped Empowered Volleyball Academy to second at the AAU nationals during the 2015-16 season.

Sieber is the daughter of Kevin and Amber Sieber and plans to pursue a degree at SIUE to become an anesthesiologist.

“The coaching staff fully believes these two will fit right into our program and elevate the competitiveness in our gym from day one,” Paulus added.

