COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Tennessee Tech upends Cougars

Jordyn Klein led three SIUE defenders in double figures with 15 digs.

Tennessee Tech collected its second Ohio Valley Conference home victory of the season Oct. 12 by defeating SIUE 25-23, 25-21, 28-26.

TTU improved to 8-13 overall and 2-5 in the OVC while SIUE fell to 4-15 overall and 3-4 in league play.

Dylynn Otte and Rachel McDonald paced SIUE with nine kills each. SIUE hit .195 as a team with 40 kills for the match. Jordyn Klein led three SIUE defenders in double figures with 15 digs. SIUE setters Mallory Nicholson and Sami Knight each garnered 17 assists.

“We didn’t serve as tough as usual and that hurt us,” SIUE head coach Kendall Paulus said.

Tennessee Tech hit .212 as a team with Rachel Thomas leading the way with 15 kills. Ali Verzani and Erica Grant added 12 kills each.

SIUE started out even with the Golden Eagles, tying the match four times in the opening set before Tennessee Tech went on a 5-1 run at 14-14 that provided a big edge.

“We started loose and had spurts of momentum to keep each set close,” Paulus said.

SIUE went back and forth in set two, leading at 15-12 before TTU went even three points later. There were 12 ties in the second set before the Golden Eagles pulled out a four-point win in the second set. The Cougars would have two set points in set three, but after garnering a tie at 27-27, the Golden Eagles used kills from Verzani and Thomas to close out the match.

“Honestly, I think we are trying to be perfect, and that’s keeping us tight,” Paulus added.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter