COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Trailblazers’ record improves under new coach

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services Coach Bron Wilkerson addresses the Trailblazers volleyball team during a match against Principia College.

In his first year at the helm of Lewis and Clark Trailblazers volleyball, Coach Bron Wilkerson led the team to an improved record.

Wilkerson, who began his coaching career in 2001 and will also coach tennis, looks to help athletes on and off the court.

“I became a coach because I want to help young players fulfill their dreams of playing at a higher level,” Wilkerson said. “I want to help them pursue and achieve their academic goals.”

Wilkerson became involved in volleyball in 1994, when he played for a competitive two-man beach volleyball team, traveling the country and competing in Association of Volleyball Professionals qualifiers.

Among his titles, Wilkerson won the Absolute Volleyball Academy of Texas American Airlines Championship in Tulsa, Okla., two consecutive years, earning him a bid to compete at the AVA National Championship Tournament in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Wilkerson competed at Columbia College in Columbia, Mo., before completing his college playing career and education at Missouri Baptist University, where he earned a bachelor of science in psychology and a master’s degree in sports administration.

His coaching career includes serving as the head volleyball coach at Notre Dame High School in St. Louis from 2009-2010 and as the assistant volleyball coach at Maryville University from 2010-2015. He’s coached at High Performance and Team Momentum, where he is the director of college recruiting.

Wilkerson believes in L&C and its athletic programs.

“L&C has a culture that is like family,” Wilkerson said. “It’s a great program to get behind. There are a lot of great young minds and future leaders coming out of here.”

This season, Trailblazers volleyball finished with an overall record of 19-14 (.576) and a conference record of 2-4 (.333). Their season ended in the NJCAA Division II Region 24 semifinals in a 3-2 loss to Lincoln Trail on Oct. 31.

In 2017, the Trailblazers finished with an 18-18 (.500) overall record and went 0-5 (.000) in the conference.

