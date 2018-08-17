COLLEGE WRESTLING: Barlow McGhee named assistant coach

McGhee

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE wrestling head coach Jeremy Spates has added a former Mid-American Conference champion to his coaching staff.

Barlow McGhee, a 2016 MAC champion for Missouri at 125 pounds, joins the SIUE coaching staff as an assistant beginning with the 2018-19 season.

“Barlow is originally from the state of Illinois and wrestled right down the road at Missouri,” Spates said. “We are always looking to keep local talent in the area so it was an easy hire. He has competed and won at every level and has been around big-time programs. He is going to be a great coach and more importantly is a great person. He is going to fit right into our system and be a strong addition to the staff.”

McGhee boasted a collegiate record of 74-46 at Missouri, winning 10 times by a major decision and twice by fall. He closed out the 2017-18 season with his third straight appearance at the NCAA Championships.

“I’m extremely blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of this program,” McGhee said. “I hope to bring a lot of what I’ve learned over the years and help the young men in this program succeed not only on the mat but also in life.”

The 2016-17 season featured 19 victories for McGhee. He placed fifth at the MAC Championships. He also was a champion at the Edinboro Open.

His top season for victories was the 2015-16 season with 24. That included a 5-1 mark in MAC duals. His run to the NCAA Championships that season featured a 125-pound MAC title by defeating No. 5 Northern Iowa’s Dylan Peters in the championship match.

A prep standout in Rock Island, Ill., McGhee was a state champion at Rock Island High School his senior season (120 pounds) in 2013 after taking second his junior year (113 pounds) and third his sophomore year (103 pounds). He also is a three-time place winner at the Fargo USA Wrestling Cadet Junior National Championships, placing sixth (2010), fourth (2011) and eighth (2012).

McGhee earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 from Missouri in psychology.

