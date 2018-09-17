COLLEGE WRESTLING: SIUE clinic set for Oct. 13

SIUE wrestling head coach Jeremy Spates

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE wrestling head coach Jeremy Spates and his coaching staff have a great training opportunity for area wrestlers to get ready for the upcoming season.

The SIUE Wrestling Fall Clinic is set for noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in which current SIUE wrestlers will participate as counselors for skill instruction and demonstration on technique. The clinic will provide instruction on collegiate wrestling. There will be a college-style practice in the last hour of the clinic

To register for the clinic, visit siuewrestlingcamps.com. The cost for the clinic is $30, and it is open to any and all participants.

SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates and assistant coaches Eric Grajales and Barlow McGhee will serve as the lead clinicians.

For more information, contact the SIUE wrestling office at (618) 650-5211.

