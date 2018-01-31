Commission to award scholarship

The St. Louis Sports Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Carl Fricks Sportsmanship Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to graduating high school seniors from the St. Louis area who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship. This year, the organization will award $17,500 in scholarship funds, with the top award winner receiving $10,000 to apply to higher education expenses. Administered by the Sports Commission Associates — the commission’s young professionals group — the scholarship program is part of the organization’s efforts to celebrate and elevate sportsmanship in the community.

The application packet can be obtained at sportsmanship.org/scholarship or by calling (314) 345-5130.

Nominations must be received by April 16. The recipients will be selected by April 30.

Scholarship candidates should be nominated for embodying the ideals and values of sportsmanship — honesty, integrity, civility, selflessness, kindness, compassion and class — on the playing field. Athletic performance (wins and other statistics) does not factor in the selection. Those connected to athletic teams, such as student managers and cheerleaders, also are eligible for the scholarship should their leadership and behavior represent an extraordinary standard and model for all in sports to follow. Greatest consideration will be given to nominees who demonstrate a track record of sportsmanship and respect directed at opponents, officials and the spirit of the game.

The Sports Commission Associates created the scholarship in 2009 to recognize and reward local high school seniors for their character in competition. The group raises funds for the program and selects its recipients. In nine years, the associates have awarded $75,000 to 26 college-bound students. Their bios can be viewed by clicking here. The associates host an annual Trivia Night to support the scholarship. This year’s Trivia Night will take place in August. To participate, call (314) 345-5101.

The scholarship is named in honor of the late Carl Fricks, who embodied the virtues of sportsmanship. Through this gesture, the associates recognized the selfless efforts of Carl’s daughter, Holly Yoakum, who chaired the group and was a champion for the scholarship initiative. Holly passed away unexpectedly in 2017, leaving so many friends and colleagues heartbroken. The Sports Commission and the associates are dedicated to honoring Holly’s memory and legacy by growing the scholarship and carrying out her passion for doing good in the community.

