Coolidge will be off and running this fall

Granite City High School cross country coach Richie Skirball had reason to be ecstatic Jan. 24 during a Granite City School District Board of Education meeting.

The School Board voted unanimously to add cross country to Coolidge Junior High School for the ‘17-’18 season, making it the first time the Granite City cross country team will have a feeder program. The Braves will start their first cross country season this fall.

“It’s an awesome thing for the entire Granite City cross country family,” Skirball said. “I made the announcement to the team on our Facebook page and parents and alumni and everyone are so thrilled.”

Coolidge, which has been in existence since 1956, also has football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ track and field and wrestling and is a member of the Illinois Elementary School Association.

Cross country will be the third fall sport at Coolidge, joining football and girls’ basketball.

“I’m so passionate about cross country and it’s such an amazing sport,” Skirball said. “It’s not just a competitive sport, but it’s a lifestyle change. It can help students break down barriers for their own and gain confidence. It’s an exciting thing. They’re really thrilled that everyone on the School Board received it with such an open invitation and saying that this is something that we want our kids in our school district to experience. That’s an exciting thing.”

Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and O’Fallon are among the other area schools with feeder programs. Edwardsville and O’Fallon each have two junior high schools with cross country programs.

Skirball said adding cross country to Coolidge will help benefit the high school program.

“The kids are going to get used to cross country, so instead of coming in as a freshman and having to learn everything, they’re going to see that at the seventh- and eighth-grade level and come in and be able to transition a lot easier,” he said.

Skirball first came up with the idea of having a feeder cross country program in 2012, when the Granite City School District had two junior high schools — Grigsby and Coolidge. Grigsby became an intermediate school in 2013.

“At that point of time, 2012 was a difficult time because that was when they were looking at the restructuring of Grigsby, as it was going to become an intermediate school,” Skirball said. “So originally when I pitched it was going to be tougher to pass because you would have to look at hiring two head coaches and two assistant coaches for each program.”

Skirball also found out that adding a feeder cross country program would be difficult because of financial reasons.

“We were told it was a great idea, but there’s no money for it,” said Skirball, who has been the GCHS cross country coach since 2013. “It’s hard to argue adding a cross country program when we’re trying to keep classroom sizes down and trying to save the teachers’ jobs and trying to save the programs that we already had.”

Skirball said he teamed up with several people, including GCHS Athletics Director John Moad, Coolidge Principal Patrick Curry and Director of Secondary Education Cindy Gagich to help bring cross country to Coolidge.

“We just sat down and tried to find a way to make this work,” he said. “We have to find a way to make it fiscally responsible and have it to make sense. That’s the main issue of it. We’re in a district right now where people are trying to keep the district thriving, and it’s tough to do that.”

Skirball said the next step is promoting the Coolidge cross country program to other area teams.

“We’ll pitch it in a way that we will host a Granite City Invitational,” he said. “It will be on the tails of the high school invitational and we’ll host it the Friday night before the cross country invite. We still have to see what teams will compete, but we want to try to get the same teams in the middle school levels to come to our invitational.”

The team is also looking for coaches.

“We’re going to officially hire a voluntary staff and I know the district will go through the athletic department, but there’s a slew of excellent coaches that will be lined up to run the program,” Skirball said. “I’m really excited with the potential of having Aaron Werths and Tom Miller. Those guys bring so much to cross country and track and field coaching. I think we’ll have a huge advantage of having one of the most experienced and dedicated junior high staffs in the area.”

Skirball said he’s hoping Coolidge’s first cross country season will be a successful one.

“With this community, we love to see how people are getting behind something that can help grow the community,” he said. “I think that’s a big thing. A lot of people are looking for something to hang their hat on, so it’s a positive thing and I think the School Board and administration have really embraced it and I think it’s exciting to move forward.”

