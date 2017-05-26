Court of dreams

× Expand The new tennis complex at Roxana High School was completed for the last week of the Shells girls tennis season in the fall, while the boys team played on the courts all season. (Inset) Roxana’s Austin Hall hits a forehand return during the South Central Conference Tournament at the end of the 2017 season.

Roxana High’s tennis courts have a whole new look.

Thanks to a $350,000 resurfacing project that started last summer, the Shells’ boys and girls tennis teams got to play on their new blue-colored tennis courts — which include fencing, sidewalks, new gates and other amenities — during the ‘16-17 school year.

“The new tennis courts have been a great addition for our tennis programs and now we have a state-of-the-art facility that we can share with not only our kids, but with our community,” Roxana athletics director Chad Ambuehl said.

The girls team played the first match on the new courts on Oct. 4 against Althoff, which was during the final week of its regular season.

Ambuehl said the school has been getting plenty of compliments from other schools about the new courts.

“All of the teams that have come (here to play) really enjoyed the new courts and the facility and they think it’s a great addition and they play much better than the sport court tennis courts we had before,” he said.

This spring, the boys team played several matches on the new courts and hosted the South Central Conference tournament on May 12.

“They’re beautiful and they’re definitely an upgrade of what we had before,” Roxana boys coach Stan Hunt said. “They’re probably the best courts we played on all year and it’s an honor to have those at our home court at this point. It’s great to have them.”

The boys conference tournament had just three teams — Roxana, Hillsboro and Greenville. Hunt said the event at the new courts was successful.

“This is the first year since I’ve been coaching that we were able to host the conference tournament,” Hunt said. “We’re very excited to have it there and it’s a great facility. The coaches are really excited about being there and playing there. Hopefully, we can do that again in the near future.”

Ambuehl said the Roxana School Board started making plans to resurface the courts at the end of the ‘15-16 school year.

“The Board of Education moved on to help fund the project, which led us to where we are now with the nice new tennis courts,” the athletics director said.

The School Board approved resurfacing the courts in July because of concerns about the courts’ conditions. The courts were last resurfaced in 2004.

As part of the project, the entire complex was ripped up and soil borings were completed.

“We’re very pleased with the project,” Roxana Superintendent Debbie Kreutztrager said.

Hunt said the conditions on the courts are much better than they were in the past.

“The other surface had gotten very slick,” the Roxana boys tennis coach said. “Those courts really got wet and slick. These new courts really hold your traction well.”

The girls team played its home matches at East Alton-Wood River High before the project was completed in October.

“We’re also thankful to the Wood River faithful for allowing our girls programs to play some of our matches over there at their home courts up until October,” Ambuehl said. “It was great getting in a couple of matches for our girls at the end of the year.”

He said he was pleased the boys team got to host the conference tournament on the new courts.

“It’s always nice to be able to host tournaments, especially conference tournaments,” he said. “It was a great opportunity to play in the new facility and everybody was very complimentary on how it looked.”

Roxana’s boys tennis season came to an end on May 11 at the Class A Triad Sectional as no player qualified for state. The Shells had just six players on their team.

The Shells’ girls team had a successful season last fall, finishing with a 12-3 record in dual matches and had a state qualifier in senior Sydney Owsley.

