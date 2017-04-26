BOYS BASKETBALL: Crack the Champaign

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Mark Smith was joined by his family on Wednesday at Lucco-Jackson Gym as he chose to continue his basketball career at the University of Illinois. From left to right are A.J. Smith, brother, Anthony Smith, father, Mark Smith, Yvonne Smith, mother and Maria Smith, sister.

EDWARDSVILLE — The much anticipated announcement took place on Wednesday inside Lucco-Jackson Gym, Edwardsville's Mark Smith is headed to the University of Illinois.

The 6-foot-4 point guard who burst onto the scene this season with the Tigers, ultimately winning Illinois Mr. Basketball, made his announcement in front of family, friends, fans and plenty of media Wednesday evening. He did it by unzipping his EHS jacket to reveal an Illinois shirt and put on an Illini hat. The crowd of over 100 erupted, chanting ILL-INI from the stands.

Smith had plenty of suitors, including Michigan State, Ohio State, Duke, Kentucky and UCLA still in the running at the end. He admitted he just wanted to stay in state.

"I want to stay in state like other Illinois Mr. Basketball winners like Dee Brown, Brian Cook and Deon Thomas," he said.

Smith averaged a team-high 21.9 points per game for the 30-2 Tigers, who finished their season at the Class 4A Illinois State Super-Sectional with a 76-64 loss to Chicago Simeon.