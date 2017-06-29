"Cream of the crop"

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Madeline Sheridan was recognized by St. Louis Penn Station manager-owner Lisa Khan for being named Penn Station Athlete of the Year during the Granite City Spring Awards Ceremony on May 25. Sheridan received her athlete of the year honor on May 21. She competed in volleyball, soccer and swimming during her prep career.

May 21, 2017, was a night Madeline Sheridan will never forget.

The Granite City senior walked out of the KPLR-TV studios in St. Louis with a $5,000 scholarship check after being selected as the first-ever St. Louis Penn Station Athlete of the Year. Sheridan was one of seven candidates from the St. Louis metropolitan area who were nominated for the award.

“It was so awesome,” Sheridan said. “You’re surrounded with crazy awesome athletes who play so many different sports with such high GPAs. You want to win, but you can’t go in there thinking that you do when you have great, fantastic people around you.”

Four days later, Sheridan was recognized for her award during the Granite City Spring Sports Awards Ceremony. She got a round of applause from coaches and athletes.

“It was really crazy,” Sheridan said. “I can’t believe it.”

The award was part of a memorable senior year for Sheridan. She helped the GCHS volleyball team enjoy its best season in 13 years, scored her first varsity goal with the girls soccer team this spring and finished as one of the top students in the classroom with a 5.2 grade point average.

“I had an awesome year and I’m blessed to have such great friends around me and such great teammates,” said Sheridan, who recently received a $2,000 scholarship from GCS Credit Union. “My family was there supporting me. It’s been a really amazing year.”

Penn Station is a chain of East Coast sub restaurants with more than 300 locations in the country, including one in Granite City. Last fall, the Cincinnati-based company decided to give out an award to the top athlete in the St. Louis area for the first time.

“(Granite City athletics director John) Moad gave me this application at the beginning of the year and he told me to fill it out for Penn Station Athlete of the Year,” Sheridan said. “He said it was for a scholarship. Well, I needed scholarships for school, so I filled it out.”

The honor is given to an athlete with strong contributions in academics and athletics.

“It’s the first year that Penn Station has done it in the St. Louis area,” said St. Louis Penn Station manager/owner Lisa Khan, who was present at the Granite City Spring Awards Ceremony. “Some of the older established markets such as Dayton, Cincinnati and Cleveland have been doing it for quite a few years. We started it this year, so we were pretty excited about it. All of the Penn Stations in this area were able to get nominations. Students were nominated and depending on what their criteria are and how well they choose them, there’s a winner every month.”

Penn Station started handing out athlete of the month awards in October. Sheridan was selected as the Penn Station Athlete of the Month for March.

“We did this whole thing at school and we had a Penn Station party at Penn Station,” Sheridan said. “It was a whole lot of fun.”

Out of the seven athlete of the month winners, Sheridan was the only one from Illinois. The other winners were Brandon Trusler of Saint Louis University High, Austin Stofer of Lafayette, Samantha Farrel of Mehlville, Hayleigh Arbutti of Fort Zumwalt South, Jordan Carey of Hazelwood Central, Colin Hilpert of Rockwood Summit and Kat Rosenberger of Lindbergh.

“She was able to be one of those winners and she came out on top,” Khan said. “She was the cream of the crop.”

The award presentation was televised on KPLR-TV. Khan said Sheridan was selected as athlete of the year because she was outstanding in athletics and academics.

“Her grade point average is amazing and she’s so involved in so many different sports,” she said. “She’s always in a sport, no matter what time of the year it is. She’s a good citizen overall. She’s well-liked by all of the students and she does a lot of extracurricular activities and those are the things that we’re looking for.”

In addition to volleyball and soccer, Sheridan also competed in swimming, making her 1 of several Granite City athletes who participated in 3 sports during the ‘16-17 school year. Others include senior Riley Brown, junior Maya Ware and freshman Freddy Edwards.

“It’s hard, but I’ve done it since my freshman year,” said Sheridan, who was also the treasurer of the school’s National Honor Society. “I played basketball, too, at one point. You can definitely do it. It’s a whole lot of fun. I love to keep myself busy.”

Last fall, Sheridan helped the Granite City volleyball team finish with 14 victories, doubling its win total from the year before. She also helped the school’s girls soccer team finish with 14 victories this spring.

Sheridan said scoring her first varsity goal in the soccer team’s regular season finale against Glenwood on May 11 was one of the biggest highlights of her senior year.

“When I looked over and saw my whole entire team jumping up and down and cheering for me, I had never felt so much love for my team,” she said. “It was so great. I was so excited that I almost cried on the field. I saw all of my friends crying. It’s so great.”

Sheridan will attend Saint Louis University and major in nursing. She said she will definitely miss GCHS.

“It goes by super duper fast,” she said. “It’s very cliché to say it, but it’s over in a minute. Blink your eyes and you’re done with high school.”

