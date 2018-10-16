CROSS COUNTRY: Shellebration

Roxana Shells

Roxana's cross country team had a pair of reasons to celebrate on Monday at the South Central Conference championship meet on Monday at Brighton Park.

The Shells completed the sweep of SCC titles in both boys and girls divisions of the 10-team meet. Roxana won the boys meet, edging out five-time defending champion Carlinville by two points for its first SCC title. The Roxana girls won their first league championship since 2011 after winning the meet by four points.

The Shells finished with 28 points in the boys meet, while Carlinville had 30. It's the program's first conference championship since it won the now-defunct Midwestern Conference in 1966.

Senior Cree Stumpf won his first SCC title and his fourth race of the season after placing first in the conference meet with a 16:19. He also placed first in the Carlinville Invitational, the Madison County small-school meet and the Carlinville Early Meet.

Also for the Roxana boys, Matt Olbert and Jarrett Warmack also earned all-conference honors after placing third and fourth, respectively. Olbert ran a 17:33 and Warmack finished with a 17:37.

Douglas Johnson came in 11th, Brant Warmack was 13th, Mark Vongprachahn finished 15th and Joel Woodruff finished 17th for the Shells, who finished second to Carlinville by 47 points.

In the girls race, Roxana won with 41 points, while Staunton – led by individual champion Lydia Roller – finished second with 45.

Janelynn Wirth, a sophomore, led the Shells with a fourth-place finish and a time of 20:50.

Sisters Lette and Jennifer Palen also earned all-conference honors. Lette was sixth with a 21:38 and Jennifer came in seventh with a 21:40.Elizabeth Ruvalcaba was 11th, Michaela Tarpley placed 13th and Victoria Tarpley finished 17th.

Both Roxana teams won their second meets of the season. The Shells swept both boys and girls titles at the season-opening Carlinville Early Meet on Aug. 28.

Roxana will compete in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional on Saturday at Smithton Community Park. The girls race is scheduled for 10 a.m., and the boys race is at 11 a.m.