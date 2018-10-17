CROSS COUNTRY: Aiming for Peoria

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Roxana girls cross country team poses with its Madison County small-school division championship on Oct. 2. The Shells will look to qualify for sectionals for the ninth straight year on Saturday, when they compete in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional at Smithton Park.

The Shells will compete in the 14-team Class 1A Freeburg Regional at Smithton Community Park. The girls race starts at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11 a.m. Roxana is the only AdVantage-area team in the Freeburg Regional.

Alton and Granite City will compete in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional on Saturday at SIUE. The girls race is at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 11:30 a.m.

Marquette and East Alton-Wood River will travel to the Macoupin County Fairgrounds on Saturday to compete in the Class 1A Carlinville Regional. The girls race is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11 a.m.

Civic Memorial will compete in the Class 2A Taylorville Regional on Saturday. The girls race is at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11 a.m., and the meet will be held at the Christian County Fairgrounds.

Last year, the Roxana girls and boys teams qualified for sectionals by placing third and sixth, respectively, at the Class 1A St. Anthony Regional in Effingham. Both teams didn't advance to state.

The Granite City boys and Alton girls teams also advanced out of regionals in '17.

Returning area individual sectional qualifiers from last fall include: Riley Vickrey of Marquette Catholic, Cassius Havis of Alton, Mark Eldridge and Zoey Lewis of Civic Memorial and Chessy Nikonowicz, Claire Sykes and Emily Johnson of Granite City.

Granite City senior Andrew O'Keefe is looking to win his second straight regional title. Last year, he came out on top in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional. He's a three-time state qualifier.