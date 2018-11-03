CROSS COUNTRY: All-state Shell

Stumpf

Roxana senior Cree Stumpf ended his prep cross country career on a high note on Saturday, placing 17th with a time of 15:25 at the Class 1A state boys cross country meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Stumpf became the first Roxana runner since Tori Fulgham to earn all-state honors in cross country. Fulgham placed 18th in the girls state meet in 2011.

Stumpf’s all-state honor completed an outstanding season that included victories in the South Central Conference, regional and sectional championship meets.

Stumpf competed at state for the second time. When he was a sophomore, he helped the Roxana boys qualify for state for the first time in program history.

Stumpf also was one of five Metro East area runners who placed at state. The others were Waterloo's Jenna Schwartz (5th, Class 2A girls), Mascoutah's Casmir Cozzi (6th, Class 2A boys), Waterloo's Eli Ward (18th, Class 2A boys) and Edwardsville's Max Hartmann (18th, Class 3A boys).

Both Roxana boys and girls teams competed at the state meet. They were the lone Riverbend area runners at Peoria.

Both teams each had fourth-place finishes in last week’s Class 1A Benton Sectional to qualify for state.

The Shells finished 24th in the boys race with 495 points and 21st in the girls race with 542. It’s the first time Roxana competed at state in both boys and girls divisions in the same year.

Sophomores Carlos Ruvalcaba (123rd, 16:44), Matthew Olbert (145th, 16:54) and Austin Walker (157th, 17:05, seniors Mark Vongprachahn (197th, 17:53) and Joel Woodruff (206th, 18:19) and junior Douglas Johnson (200th, 18:00) also competed for Roxana in the boys race.

Sophomore Janelynn Wirth was the Shells’ top finisher in the girls race, placing 107th with a 19:42. Also competing for the Shells were sophomore Jennifer Palen (133rd, 20:10) and seniors Michaela Tarpley (154th, 20:49), Victoria Tarpley (183rd, 21:48), Lette Palen (160th, 21:00), Elizabeth Ruvalcaba (158th, 20:54) and Jaidyn Peebles (194th, 22:29).

Victoria and Michaela Tarpley made their second state appearances. They were on the 2015 Roxana team that competed in Peoria.