RUNNING: Cross country and track coach plans to resign

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic cross country coach Mike Brooks (left) talks with Riley Vickrey at the 2016 Class 1A girls state cross country meet. Brooks plans to step down as the school's cross country and track coach after the school year.

Mike Brooks will step down as the Marquette Catholic cross country and track coach after three years.

Brooks will remain a teacher at Marquette. Before being hired at the Alton school, Brooks coached football and basketball for several years at Routt High School in Jacksonville and later coached track at Illinois College. He coached Routt to a Class 1A state championship in football in 1984.

The Explorers had several state qualifiers during Brooks' tenure as Marquette cross country and track coach, including Riley Vickrey. Vickrey, a sophomore, competed at state in track in each of the last two years and ran at the state cross country meet in her freshman year.

Brooks' tenure will officially end this weekend at the Class 1A state boys track meet in Charleston. Aaron Gregory (100-meter dash) and Kaleb Ware (400-meter dash) are the Explorers' state qualifiers.

The search for a cross country and track and field coach will begin immediately. Interested applicants should obtain an application from the athletic office at Marquette Catholic High School by calling 618-463-0583, ext. 227 or by e-mail at jholmes@mymychs.org.