CROSS COUNTRY: Another win for Stumpf

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Cree Stumpf competes in the Madison County Invitational on Oct. 2 at Triad High School. He won the Class 1A Freeburg Regional on Saturday.

Cree Stumpf is on fire.

The Roxana senior won his fourth straight race and his fifth of the season after coming out on top in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional on Saturday at Smithton Park. Stumpf won the boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 51 seconds for his first regional title.

Stumpf also won the South Central Conference title on Oct. 15, the Carlinville Invitational on Oct. 9 and the Madison County small-school championship on Oct. 2. He placed first in the Carlinville Early Meet in August.

Now, he’s looking to qualify for the state meet for the second time. As a sophomore, he helped the Roxana boys qualify for state for the first time in school history.

Stumpf was the only AdVantage-area runner to win a regional title on Saturday. Next week, he’ll be among many area runners who will be competing in sectionals.

The Roxana boys and girls teams qualified for the Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur. At the Freeburg Regional, the Shells finished second in the girls race with 74 points and placed third in the boys race with 117.

Janelynn Wirth, a sophomore, led the Shells with a seventh-place finish and a time of 20:26.

Marquette Catholic will send a pair of runners to the St. Teresa Sectional. They are juniors Riley Vickrey and Jacob Rummerfield.

Vickrey placed fourth with a 19:06 in the girls race of the Class 1A Carlinville Regional at Macoupin County Fairgrounds, two seconds shy of her personal best time of 19:04 in last year’s sectionals at Carlinville, where she came up one place short of a state-qualifying berth.

Rummerfield finished 22nd with an 18:22 in the boys race to advance out of regionals for the first time.

The East Alton-Wood River boys team also will make the trip to Decatur after placing sixth with 169 points. Sophomore Marcus O’Dell led the Oilers with an eighth-place finish.

In Class 3A, the Granite City Warriors qualified their boys and girls teams and the Alton Redbirds advanced four runners – two boys and two girls – to the Quincy Sectional next week.

The Warriors finished fourth in the boys race with 110 points and fifth in the girls race with 137 at the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional on Saturday at SIUE.

Senior Andrew O’Keefe, who won a regional title last year, finished fourth with a 16:15.6 to lead the GCHS boys. He will be looking to qualify for state for the fourth straight year.

Junior Chessy Nikonowicz was the Warriors’ top runner in the girls race, placing 15th with a 20:30.

Cassius Havis, Jay’ion Harrison, Sophie Paschal and Jessie Markel will represent the Redbirds at sectionals next week. Havis placed sixth with a 16:47 and Harrison came in 35th with an 18:42.96. Paschal and Markel finished 30th and 31st, respectively, in the girls race.

The Civic Memorial boys team qualified for the Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional next week by placing sixth with 155 points in the Taylorville Regional on Saturday. Mark Eldridge finished 19th with a 16:53 to lead the Bethalto school.

The CM girls came up short of a sectional-qualifying bid, placing seventh with 183 points. Kati Wells was the Eagles’ top finisher, placing 29th with a 21:32 and she came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals.

The MacArthur Sectional also will be at Hickory Point Golf Course next Saturday. The CM boys are scheduled to run at 11 a.m.

The Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional girls race will be at 10 a.m., followed by the boys race at 10:45 a.m.

The Class 3A Quincy Sectional girls race will be at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11 a.m.

ADVANTAGE AREA SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

Civic Memorial boys

East Alton-Wood River boys

Granite City boys

Granite City girls

Roxana boys

Roxana girls

Jay'ion Harrison, Alton

Cassius Havis, Alton

Jessie Markel, Alton

Sophia Paschal, Alton

Jacob Rummerfield, Marquette Catholic

Riley Vickrey, Marquette Catholic