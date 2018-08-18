CROSS COUNTRY: Area teams will be off and running this fall

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Jake Peal returns for his third season as Civic Memorial cross country coach this fall.

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers will kick off the area cross country season at 4 p.m. Monday, when they compete in New Athens Invitational at Okaw Valley Park.

The New Athens meet includes small-school teams such Nashville, Okawville, Columbia, Althoff and Valmeyer.

Marquette Catholic starts its season on Aug. 25 at the First to the Finish meet at the SIUE cross country course. The Explorers have a new coach in Tim Turnbeaugh, who replaced Mike Brooks.

Roxana will begin its season on Aug. 28 at the Carlinville Early Meet.

Granite City starts its season on Aug. 29 with a pair of meets. Some of the runners will compete in the O'Fallon Futures at the O'Fallon High School Milburn campus, while others will compete in the Columbia Relays. The Warriors will then compete in the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 1.

Alton and Civic Memorial will start their seasons at the Granite City Invitational. EA-WR and Roxana also will run at Granite City.

Out of the six area teams, only one had a state qualifier and that was Granite City. Andrew O'Keefe, who will be a senior this year, competed in the Class 3A state meet for the third straight year and finished 100th. O'Keefe won regional and sectional individual championships.

Also last season, Granite City and Roxana qualified their boys teams to sectionals in Class 3A and 1A, respectively.

The Roxana and Alton girls teams also advanced to sectionals in '17.

The Civic Memorial girls team won its first Madison County small-school division title last fall.