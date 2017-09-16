CROSS COUNTRY: EHS boys and girls sweep Edwardsville Invite

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers did their part at the annual Edwardsville Invite at SIUE on Saturday.

The Tigers came away with both the boys and girls titles at their event. The boys ran away with the boys race, scoring 32 points with four runners finishing in the top 10 individually. On the girls side EHS accumulated 17 points with seven of its runners placing in the top 10.

On the boys side Roland Prenzler led the way for the Tigers, finishing second overall in 16:26. 05. Wesclin freshman Justin Mumford won the race in 16:22.13.

The other scoring runners for EHS included, Max Hartmann (16:52.56), Francesco Romano (16:56.29) Jack Pifer (17:09.94) and Todd Baxter (17:51.73). Hartmann was third and Romano was fourth, while Pifer finished eighth but earned seventh place points and Baxter was 17th but earned 16th place points.

Abby Korak paced Edwardsville in the girls race, finishing second overall in 19:11.88. Waterloo’s Jenna Schwartz was the champion in 18:44.68.

Abby Schrobilgen (19:18.45), Melissa Spencer (19:44.03), Emiley England (19:51.92) and Katelyn Singh (20:04.97) rounded out the scoring for EHS. Schrobilgen was third, while Spencer finished fourth, England was sixth and Singh was seventh.

Jaycie Hudson (20:15.91) and Elise Krone (20:36.24) also finished in the top 10, placing ninth and 10th respectively.

The Father McGivney Griffins had a nice showing in the boys race, finishing sixth as a team with 202 points while getting a pair of runners in the top 15.

Freshman Ross Bushur was fifth in 16:56.63 while fellow freshman Tyler Guthrie came in 15th in 17:49.69.

Alton had a top 10 finisher in the boys race, with Cassius Havis coming in sixth in 17:06.20.

Civic Memorial’s Cohl Callies cracked the top 25, finishing 25th overall in 18:06.29.

Roxana was paced by Cree Stumpf, coming in 42nd in 18:50.29.

Josh Jacobsen was the first finisher for Metro East Lutheran, coming in 110th overall in 20:56.90.

In the girls race Michaela Tarpley of the Shells made it into the top 50, finishing 33rd in 22:38.98 to lead them. Morgan Rauscher was the top runner for the Redbirds, taking 40th in 23:07.02. Ryan Allison guided CM with a time of 25:21.89 to finish 67th.

The Griffins were led by Mira McAtee, who finished 90th in 26:48.55, while MELHS’ top performer was Olivia Badalamenti, placing 112th in 28:30.76.

In the boys race the team standings rounded out with Edwardsville, Waterloo, CBC, Wesclin, Jacksonville, Father McGivney, Belleville West, Champaign Central, Collinsville, St. Charles Lutheran, Columbia, CM, Alton, John Burroughs, Litchfield, Roxana, East St. Louis, Cahokia and MELHS. Highland, Jersey, Madison and O’Fallon First Baptist Academy all entered individual runners.

On the girls side, it was Edwardsville followed by Nerinx Hall, Highland, Jacksonville, Litchfield, John Burroughs, Collinsville, Champaign Central, Roxana, Alton, St. Charles Lutheran, East St. Louis, Jersey, MELHS and Cahokia. CM, Father McGivney, Belleville West, Carrollton, Columbia, Wesclin and Waterloo were all represented by individual entries.

The postseason assignments were released by the IHSA on Friday. EHS, Alton and Granite City are cast in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional on Oct. 21 and the Granite City Sectional at Wilson Park on Oct. 28. The Eagles will go to the 2A Jacksonville Regional on Oct. 21 and the Decatur MacArthur Sectional on Oct. 28. Marquette Catholic, MELHS, Father McGivney, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River are all cast in the 1A Effingham St. Anthony Regional on Oct. 21 and the Carlinville Sectional on Oct. 28.

× Roland Prenzler 9-16-17 Edwardsville's Roland Prenzler helped the Tiger boys cross country team finish first as a team at the Edwardsville Invite on Saturday at SIUE. He discusses his second place finish individually.

× Abby Korak 9-16-17 EHS' Abby Korak discusses her second place finish individually on Saturday at the Edwardsville Invite at SIUE. Korak helped lead the Tigers to the team title on the girls side.

× Ross Bushur 9-16-17 Father McGivney freshman Ross Bushur finished fifth individually on Saturday at the Edwardsville Invite and discusses his performance vs. a primarily 2A and 3A field of teams.