CROSS COUNTRY: EHS' Schrobilgen wins Tiger Classic girls title

Abby Schrobilgen celebrated her first championship of her high school cross country career on Wednesday.

The Edwardsville junior won the girls race of the Edwardsville Tiger Classic at SIUE with a time of 19 minutes, 30.90 seconds. Her best finish going into Wednesday was a second-place finish at the Jerseyville Invitational last year.

Schrobilgen also helped Edwardsville win the Tiger Classic championship with 15 points. The Tigers had runners finish in the top 6.

EHS also won the boys race with 22 points, making it the second time in four days the Tigers won both boys and girls divisions in a meet. They placed first in both boys and girls races at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday.

Schrobilgen, who had three first-place finishes in track and field is competing in her third season with the EHS cross country team. Last year, she helped the Tigers qualify for the state meet and was the team's top finisher in Peoria, placing 66th with a personal-best time of 18 minutes.

Schrobilgen also picked up her second medal of the season. She placed fourth at the Granite City meet on Saturday.

Also for the Edwardsville girls, Melissa Spencer placed second with a 19:38, Jaycie Hudson came in third in 20 minutes, Maddie Miller was fourth in 20:07, Elise Krone finished finished fifth in 20:14 and Katelyn Singh was sixth in 20:16.

Hannah Stuart placed 12th with a 21:22 to round out the Tigers.

Abby Korak, who placed second in the Granite City meet, sat out on Wednesday.

In the boys race, Edwardsville had five runners place in the top 10. Roland Prenzler led the way, finishing second with a 16:41. Francesco Romano came in fourth with a 16:56, Max Hartmann was fifth with a 17:07, Jack Pifer finished sixth with a 17:26 and Holden Potter placed ninth in 17:53.88.

Also for the Tigers, Todd Baxter finished 13th with an 18:01 and Raleigh Brazier placed 14th with an 18:09.

The Granite City Warriors had three runners earn medals. Tony Harold finished 10th in 17:55 and Jeremiah Perry came in 22nd in 18:39 in the boys race. Chessy Nikonowicz placed 19th with a 21:58 in the girls race. Andrew O'Keefe, who won the Granite City Invitational on Saturday, sat out Wednesday's race.

Granite City finished sixth with 150 points in the boys division. It didn't have a team score in the girls race.

Cree Stumpf was the only Roxana runner to earn a medal, placing 20th with an 18:31. The Shells finished 10th with 261 points in the boys division and seventh with 185 points in the girls division.

East Alton-Wood River didn't field a full team in the boys division and didn't have any runners in the varsity girls race. Chase Wallendorff finished 50th with a 19:39 in the boys race to lead the Oilers.

Mater Dei's Luke Goebel won the boys race in 16:27.