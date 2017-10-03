CROSS COUNTRY: Granite City's O'Keefe wins Madison County championship

ALHAMBRA — The wins continue to pile up for Andrew O'Keefe as the cross country season comes down to its final month.

The Granite City junior won his fifth meet of the season after coming from behind to place first with a time of 15 minutes, 40.9 seconds in the boys race of the Madison County championship meet on Tuesday at Alhambra Park. It's also his first county championship.

Edwardsville won both boys and girls divisions of the large-school division. The Tigers scored 22 points in the boys race and 34 in the girls. The EHS boys won their 14th straight county title, while the girls team captured a county crown for the 10th year in a row.

The Father McGivney boys and the Civic Memorial girls won small-school team titles. Both programs captured their first county championships.

Father McGivney, led by a second-place finish from freshman Ross Bushur, scored 29 points to beat last year's champion Civic Memorial by six points.

The CM girls scored 26 points and edged out three-time defending champ Roxana by five points. Zoey Lewis, who won the small-school individual title, placed second with a 21:03 to lead the Eagles.

Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey, who finished runner-up to Lewis in the '16 meet, placed first in a 20:30 to win her first county championship.

Also, Madison's Javon Watkins won the small-school boys individual title with a 15:57 and Highland's Sam Hengehold placed first in the large-school girls division in 19 minutes.

In last year's county meet at Wilson Park in Granite City, O'Keefe finished second to Edwardsville's Francesco Romano in a photo finish. Romano beat O'Keefe by two-hundreths of a second.

On Tuesday, O'Keefe won the boys race by eight seconds over Edwardsville's Roland Prenzler. He was second behind Romano after the second mile.

O'Keefe also placed first in the Granite City, Alton, Collinsville and Springfield meets. He was coming off a personal-best performance on Saturday, when he finished fourth with a 14:43 at the Peoria High Invitational.

O'Keefe now has three county medals in his high school cross country career. He also placed second in the '15 county meet.

Prenzler (15:48), Jack Pifer (15:56), Romano (15:56) and Max Hartmann (16:18) finished second through fifth for Edwardsville in the boys race. The Tigers won the meet by 50 points.

EHS won the girls race by just seven points over Triad. The Tigers had a different lineup as they sat out their top runners such as Abby Korak, Abby Schrobilgen, Melissa Spencer and Jaycie Hudson.

Senior Katelyn Singh was Edwardsville's top runner in the girls race, placing second with a 19:12. Elise Krone, who won the George Havens Invitational last week at Principia College, finished third with a 19:42. Singh and Krone were in first place after the first mile.

Vickrey won her first meet of the season on Tuesday. She also earned her fifth medal in '16.

The Father McGivney boys won their second meet of the season. The Griffins started their year on Aug. 21 with a first-place finish at the New Athens Invitational.

A year ago, the CM girls had just two runners at the county meet. This year, they had seven and five of them earned medals, including Lewis.

Alton finished fourth with 123 points in the girls meet and sixth in the boys race with 125 in the large-school division. Cassius Havis and Kelvin Cummings were the only Redbirds to medal, placing sixth and seventh in the boys race.

Roxana finished second in the girls meet with 31 points and third in the boys race with 78 in the small-school division. Jarrett Warmack (8th) and Kaleb St. Cyr (11th) were the only Shells to medal in the boys race. Roxana had all seven of its girls medal and was led by Michaela Tarpley with a fifth-place finish.

East Alton-Wood River finished fourth with 80 points in the small-school boys division. Chase Wallendorff (12th) and Ryne White (14th) were the medalists for the Oilers.

MADISON COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

Oct. 3 at Alhambra City Park

LARGE-SCHOOL GIRLS DIVISION

Team standings – Edwardsville 34, Triad 41, Highland 61, Alton 123, Collinsville 132, Granite City 142

Individual results – 1. Sam Hengehold, Highland, 19:00; 2. Katelyn Singh, Edwardsville, 19:12; 3. Elise Krone, Edwardsville, 19:42; 4. Alyssa Kowalski, Triad, 19:57; 5. Maddie Keller, Triad, 20:06; 6. Jessica Borror, Highland, 20:22; 7. Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville, 20:27; 8. Sydney Hartoin, Triad, 20:31; 9. Madi Walter, Triad,, 20:39; 10. Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, 20:45; 11. Maggie Fitzgerald, Collinsville, 20:46; 12. Kennison Adams, Edwardsville, 20:55; 13. Breann Wernie, Highland, 20:56; 14. McKenna Laing, Collinsville, 20:56; 15. Alyssa Postma, Triad, 21:11.

SMALL-SCHOOL GIRLS DIVISION

Team standings – Civic Memorial 26, Roxana 31

Individual results – 1. Riley Vickrey, Marquette, 20:30; 2. Zoey Lewis, Civic Memorial, 21:03; 3. Madelyn Smith, Marquette, 21:31; 4. Addi Callies, Civic Memorial, 21:42; 5. Michaela Tarpley, Roxana, 21:46; 6. Ryan Allison, Civic Memorial, 22:58; 7. Janelynn Wirth, Roxan, 23:37; 8. Victoria Tarpley, Roxan,a 23:57; 9. Kati Wells, Civic Memorial, 24:01; 10. Jennifer Palen, Roxana, 24:01; 11. Cloe Copeland, Roxana, 24:20; 12. Jaidyn Peebles, Roxana, 24:50; 13. Delaney O'Donnell, Roxana, 24:59; 14. Mira McAtee, Father McGivney, 25:21; 15. Madelyn Ehlers, Civic Memorial, 25:29.

LARGE-SCHOOL BOYS DIVISION

Team standings – Edwardsville 22, Triad 72, Granite City 92, Highland 109, Collinsville 112, Alton 125

Individual results – 1. Andrew O'Keefe, Granite City, 15:40; 2. Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville, 15:48; 3. Jack Pifer, Edwardsville, 15:56; 4. Francesco Romano, Edwardsville, 15:56; 5. Max Hartmann, Edwardsville, 16:18; 6. Cassius Havis, Alton, 16:21; 7. Kelvin Cummings, Alton, 16:40; 8. Holden Potter, Edwardsville, 16:40; 9. Benny Hernandez, Collinsville, 16:49; 10. Ben Walter, Triad, 16:58; 11. Jack Perulfi, Edwardsville, 17:06; 12. Jarod Willis, Triad, 17:09; 13. Drake Bleier, 17:14; 14. Todd Baxter, Edwardsville, 17:16; 15. Brylee Portell, Highland, 17:17.

SMALL-SCHOOL BOYS DIVISION

Team standings – Father McGivney 29, Civic Memorial 35, Roxana 78, East Alton-Wood River 80.

Individual results – 1. Javon Watkins, Madison, 15:57; 2. Ross Bushur, Father McGivney, 16:20; 3. Cohl Callies, Civic Memorial, 17:11; 4. Tyler Guthrie, Father McGivney, 17:28; 5; Parker Borth, Civic Memorial, 17:35; 6. Zach Brasel, Father McGivney, 17:54; 7. Mark Eldridge, Civic Memorial, 18:12; 8. Jarett Warmack, Roxana, 18:13; 9. Diego Pacheco, Father McGivney, 18:40; 10. Colton Hyman, Civic Memorial, 18:44; 11. Kaleb St. Cyr, Roxana, 18:52; 12. Chase Wallendorff, East Alton-Wood River, 18:58; 13. Elijah Burns, Father McGivney, 19:00; 14. Ryne White, East Alton-Wood River, 19:11; 15. Nich Ritchie, Civic Memorial, 19:13.

× Andrew O'Keefe wins MadCo meet 10 3 17 Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe crosses the finish line in the boys race of the Madison County championship meet on Tuesday at Alhambra City Park.

× Andrew O'Keefe 10 3 17 Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe discusses his first-place performance at the Madison County championship meet on Tuesday.

× George Patrylak 10 3 17 Edwardsville cross country coach George Patrylak discusses his team winning Madison County championships in both boys and girls divisions on Tuesday.

× Riley Vickrey 10 3 17 Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey discusses her small-school division title at the Madison County championship meet on Tuesday.

× Suzy Bushur 10 3 17 Father McGivney cross country coach Suzy Bushur discusses her boys team winning the small-school division title at the Madison County championship meet on Tuesday.