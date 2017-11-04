CROSS COUNTRY: Korak, Spencer shine for EHS girls at state

PEORIA – Abby Korak and Melissa Spencer came very close of doing something no Edwardsville girl has done in almost 20 years – earn an all-state medal.

Korak and Spencer finished 30th and 34th, respectively, in the girls race at the Class 3A state cross country meet on Saturday at Detweiller Park. Korak ran a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds and Spencer finished with a 17:38.

The top 25 runners at the state meet earn an all-state award. Amy Semith is the only Edwardsville girl to receive all-state notice, placing 16th in the Class AA state meet in 1998. Back then, IHSA cross country was under a two-class system.

Father McGivney freshman Ross Bushur also came up short of an all-state medal in the Class 1A boys race. He placed 33rd with a 15:43 in his first state meet appearance in the high school level. Last year, he won a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state title while attending Triad Middle School.

Bushur became the first Father McGivney runner to qualify for state after placing fifth in the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional last week.

Also last week, Korak and Spencer earned medals at the Class 3A Granite City Sectional to clinch berths at the state meet. Korak finished eighth and Spencer came in ninth to help the Edwardsville girls qualify for state for the fifth year in a row.

Spencer, a senior, competed at state for the third time. She placed 80th with an 18:09 in her junior year and 182nd in her sophomore year.

Korak made her second state appearance. She finished 114th with an 18:29 in last year's race.

Korak turned in an outstanding sophomore season that included victories in the Peoria High Invitational, the Southwestern Conference meet and Class 3A Belleville West Regional.

Spencer had a strong senior year, earning seven top-10 finishes, including a second-place effort at the Tiger Fall Classic on Sept. 6.

The Edwardsville girls placed 16th at the state meet for the second straight year. The Tigers scored 386 points on Saturday, one less point than last year's.

Junior Abby Schrobilgen, who was the team's top finisher in last year's state meet, came in 76th in 18 minutes. Freshman Emiley England placed 173rd with an 18:51, Jaycie Hudson finished 175th with an 18:51, Elise Korne was 183rd with a 19:04 and senior Katelyn Singh came in 190th with a 19:14.

The Edwardsville boys, who made their second straight state appearance, placed 19th with 430 points. Last year, they finished 19th with 435 points.

Roland Prenzler was the Tigers' top finisher, placing 53rd with a 15:07. Senior Francesco Romano was 84th with a 15:22, sophomore Jack Pifer finished 92nd with a 15:25 and junior Max Hartmann came in 126th with a 15:35.

The Edwardsville boys and girls qualified for state by placing third at sectionals last week at Granite City.

Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe, who won eight races this season, finished 101st with a 15:28 in the Class 3A boys race. He competed at state for the third year in a row.

O'Keefe finished 69th in his sophomore year and 97th in his freshman year at state. He became the first Granite City runner since Aaron Werths (2006-2008) to compete at state three years in a row.

O'Keefe qualified for state by winning the boys race at the Granite City Sectional. He was the first Granite City runner to win a sectional crown since 1972.