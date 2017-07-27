CROSS COUNTRY: Mud Mountain returns for its 21st year

The Mud Mountain 5K Classic returns for its 21st year at 8 a.m. Saturday at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The race is hosted by the Edwardsville Cross Country and Track Booster Club, which serves nearly 1,000 athletes in track and cross country. This is the single largest fund raising event for cross country and track, and all proceeds support Edwardsville's running teams at the high school and middle school levels.

Last year, Liz (Speicher) Parks, a 2008 Edwardsville High graduate, won the female division with a 19:56 and Steve Schroeder of Glen Carbon finished first overall in 15:48.56.

There were 376 runners in the 2016 race.

For more information, contact race director George Patrylak at coachpatrylak@gmail.com.