CROSS COUNTRY: O'Keefe comes out on top at Granite City Invitational

GRANITE CITY – For the first time in nine years, a Granite City runner celebrated a Granite City Invitational championship.

Andrew O'Keefe began his junior season on Saturday with a first-place finish in the boys division of the Granite City meet, winning with a time of 15 minutes, 5.33 seconds in the 3.1-mile course at Wilson Park.

O'Keefe also earned his third medal at the Granite City meet. He placed eighth in his sophomore year and 11th in his freshman season.

Also on Saturday, the Edwardsville Tigers swept the boys and girls division titles. They won the girls race with 33 points and the boys race with 74.

Alton had a pair of runners earn medals in the boys race. Senior Kelvin Cummings finished 18th with 15:43.97 and sophomore Cassius Havis came in 25th with 15:55.

The top 30 finishers in the boys and girls race earn medals.

O'Keefe became the first Granite City runner since Aaron Werths in 2008 and only the third Granite City runner in last 35 years to win the Granite City Invitational. Werths, who is an assistant coach with the GCHS cross country team, was a senior when he won the 2008 race with a 15:26.

O'Keefe battled with Freeburg's Charlie Parrish for first place for most of the race before starting to pull away in the third mile. He was the only Granite City runner to medal in the meet.

O'Keefe was coming off a strong sophomore season which included a second trip to the state meet. He won a pair of races over the summer, placing first in the Patriots In The Park 5K Run at Granite City and the Mud Mountain 5K Classic in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville girls won their second straight Granite City Invitational championship. They had all seven of their runners earn medals.

Sophomore Abby Korak led the way with a second-place finish with a 17:48. Last year, she placed runner-up with an 18:34.

Junior Abby Schrobilgen finished fourth with am 18:03. She placed sixth a year ago.

Senior Melissa Spencer was sixth with an 18:22, freshman Emiley England – who finished 20th in last year's IESA state cross country meet while running at Edwardsville Lincoln – came in ninth with an 18:31, junior Jaycie Hudson finished 12th with an 18:44, senior Katelyn Singh was 14th with an 18:54 and junior Elise Krone placed 15th with an 18:56.

The Edwardsville boys, who finished fourth in last year's meet, had five runners place in the top 15. Roland Prenzler finished third with a 15:15, Francesco Romano came in 15th with a 15:35, Max Hartmann was 17th with a 15:41, Zach Walters placed 21st with a 15:47 and Jack Pifer was 22nd with a 15:48.

Both Edwardsville girls and boys teams competed in last year's state meet.

Cummings and Havis earned their first Granite City Invitational medals in the varsity race. Last year, Havis placed 30th in the freshman/sophomore race to earn a medal.

Edwardsville also won the junior varsity girls race. Junior Maddie Miller won the race with an 18:59.

Cree Stumpf was Roxana's top finisher, placing 79th in the boys race with a 17:04.59. Zoey Lewis finished 103rd with a 21:50 in the girls race to lead Civic Memorial. Chase Wallendorff was 144th with an 18:30 in the boys race to lead East Alton-Wood River. For Father McGivney, Elijah Burns was 128th with a 17:55 in the boys race.