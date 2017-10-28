CROSS COUNTRY: O'Keefe comes out on top at Granite City Sectional

GRANITE CITY – After Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe won the boys race of the Class 3A Granite City Sectional on Saturday at Wilson Park, he received his first-place medal during the awards ceremony from a special guest – Howie Bryant.

Bryant was the last Granite City runner to win a sectional cross country title, placing first in the Jacksonville Sectional with a course record time of 14:37 on Oct. 28, 1972. Bryant graduated from GCHS in 1973 and will be inducted into the school's sports hall of fame next month.

Exactly 45 years later on Saturday, O'Keefe came out on top in the sectional meet by beating O'Fallon's Lucas Capistrant by four-hundreths of a second. O'Keefe finished with a 14:56.34 – a Granite City course record – and Capistrant came in second with a 14:56.38.

O'Keefe also qualified for the state meet for the third year in a row. He will be the Warriors' lone representative at the Class 3A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Nov. 4. It's also the ninth time in 12 years Granite City has at least one state qualifier.

The Edwardsville boys and girls teams will join O'Keefe at the state meet. The Tigers placed third in both boys and girls divisions at sectionals. The top five teams in sectionals qualify for state.

EHS finished with 89 points in the girls race and 111 in the boys race. Each team had two medalists.

For the girls, Abby Korak placed eighth with a 17:42.88 and Melissa Spencer came in ninth with a 17:42.90. The top 10 finishers in each race earn medals.

The Tigers also got top-30 finishes from Abby Schrobilgen (14th, 18:02) and Jaycie Hudson (22nd, 18:17).

In the boys race, Roland Prenzler came in fifth with a 15:13 and Francesco Romano was 10th with a 15:21 to earn medals for the Tigers, who also got top-30 finishes from Max Hartmann (16th, 15:28) and Jack Pifer (26th, 15:36).

The Edwardsville girls qualified for state for the fifth year in a row, while the boys team will be making its second straight state appearance. Both squads advanced to sectionals by winning regional titles at Belleville West last week.

The Alton Redbirds' season came to an end as they didn't have any runners advance out of sectionals. The girls team placed 17th with 500 points and was led by Jessica Markel with a 100th-place finish with a 20:53. In the boys race, Cassius Havis and Kelvin Cummings were Alton's lone representatives and they finished 65th and 115th, respectively.

Yorkville swept the team sectional titles, winning the girls race with 26 points and the boys race with 84.

Lockport and Lincoln-Way Central also will have both boys and girls teams in Peoria. The Lockport boys placed second with 95 points and the girls came in fourth with 117. Lincoln-Way Central finished fifth in both boys and girls divisions.

The O'Fallon boys finished fourth and the Minooka girls placed second to earn state berths.

O'Keefe won his eighth race of the season. A month ago, he began his junior season by winning the Granite City Invitational with a 15:05. He qualified for sectionals by winning the Belleville West Regional with a 15:08.

On Saturday, O'Keefe came within 13 seconds of his season-best time of 14:43 in his fourth-place finish at the Peoria High Invitatonal.

O'Keefe placed 14th in last year's Edwardsville Sectional and 19th in the Normal Community Sectional the year before. He became the first Granite City runner since Aaron Werths (2006-2008) to qualify for state three years in row.

Granite City finished 12th with 374 points in the boys race. Seniors Jack Blomme and Tyler Tindall competed in their final high school cross country race on Saturday as they finished 98th and 100th, respectively.

The Warriors had three runners compete in the girls race. Chessy Nikonowicz was the team's top finisher, placing 90th with a 20:19. Senior Alyssa Comer, who qualified for sectionals for the fourth year in a row, didn't race due to illness.

Edwardsville is enjoying outstanding seasons in both boys and girls divisions. The Tigers won both divisions in seven meets this season.

The girls team also won the Peoria High Invitational title. Korak won that meet as well as the SWC meet and the Belleville West Regional.

O'Keefe and the Edwardsville boys are scheduled to run at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Class 3A state meet. The EHS girls will race at 1 p.m.

