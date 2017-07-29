CROSS COUNTRY: Granite City's O'Keefe comes out on top at Mud Mountain

EDWARDSVILLE – The third time was the charm for Andrew O'Keefe on Saturday at the Mud Mountain 5K Classic on Saturday at SIUE.

After finishing 18th in '15 and 13th in '16, the Granite City High junior-to-be came out on top for the first time in the 21st annual cross country race, placing first with a time of 16 minutes, 37 seconds.

“I'm really excited that I can win it this year,” O'Keefe said.

Also, Hannah Inyart of Belleville won the women's division with a 19:41. She finished 34th overall.

“I haven't done this race probably since high school,” said the 25-year-old Inyart, who graduated from Belleville East in 2010. “I ran at McKendree University and I'm still training post collegiately, hoping to start serious marathon training soon. I like to get in a few 5Ks here and there.”

Numerous runners from Edwardsville competed in the Mud Mountain race. Eric Johanningmeier placed third in the men's division with a 16:52 and Allie Sweatt finished third in the women's division in 19:45.

Abby Schrobilgen, who will be a junior at Edwardsville High this fall, came one place short of a plaque in the women's division as she finished fourth with a 19:45. She placed 43rd overall.

Schrobilgen said she's already excited about the cross country season starting in a month.

“I can't wait for cross country season,” she said. “It's so fun to be with your team and having to push each other through the race.”

Schrobilgen, sophomore Abby Korak, junior Roland Prenzler, sophomore Jack Pifer, senior Francesco Romano, senior Melissa Spencer and junior Jaycie Hudson were among the Edwardsville High runners who competed in the Mud Mountain Classic, which began in 1997.

“I liked it because I feel like it gives us a chance to finally, for the first time, race together and get a feel for what the season is going to be like,” Korak said. “It's a lot of fun to be with your teammates and make a fun team.”

Prenzler turned in the best finish out of all of the EHS runners, placing fifth.

“I think it's good to run Mud Mountain,” Prenzler said. “It prepares you for the season and I know when to make all of the right moves on the course. You can see an advantage over some of the northern schools that came down here sometimes for the Tiger Invitational.”

Several members from last year's state-qualifying Roxana boys cross country team competed in the race, including brothers Cree and Dakota Stumpf. Cree was the top finisher out of all of the Riverbend runners, placing 28th.

“We like running here,” said Cree, who will be a junior at Roxana this fall. “It's how we're going to get to state this year, so you got to love the course to make it.”

The race is hosted by the Edwardsville Cross Country and Track Booster Club, which serves nearly 1,000 athletes in track and cross country. This is the single largest fund raising event for cross country and track, and all proceeds support Edwardsville's running teams at the high school and middle school levels.

“Our booster club is pretty unique,” said race director George Patrylak, who also coaches the EHS cross country team. “The booster club covers both cross country and track and field. It covers both guys and ladies. Not only it covers the high school, but we also try to help out the Liberty and Lincoln programs as well. So we try to support over 600 athletes a year. We're definitely one of the larger clubs in the district. This is one of our two major fundraisers, the other being the trivia night, which we hold in February each year.”

O'Keefe said he enjoys competing in the Mud Mountain every year. He started running in it in '15.

“It's a lot of fun because it's such a great running community,” he said. “I know a lot of these people. I raced them before and they talk to me after the race congratulating me and it's a lot of fun.”

O'Keefe won his second race of the summer. He came out on top in the Patriots In The Park 5K Run earlier this month.

“I've been putting in a lot more work that I had in the past,” O'Keefe said. “I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life right now and I continue to build up for cross country and I'm hoping to be a lot better this year.”

O'Keefe is the Warriors' top returning runner this fall. Last year, he placed in the top 10 in 9 meets and qualified for state for the second straight year.

“I'm looking forward to it a lot,” the junior said. “I'm really want to do a lot better than last year. I'm hoping to get all-state in Illinois.”