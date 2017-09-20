CROSS COUNTRY: O'Keefe, Warriors sizzle to Alton Invitational title

ALTON – Even the hot temperatures couldn't slow down Andrew O'Keefe and the Granite City boys cross country team on Wednesday at the Alton Invitational at Gordon Moore Park.

O'Keefe won the individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 34 seconds and helped the Warriors win the 12-team meet with 57 points. Last year, Granite City finished second to Alton in the boys meet.

In the girls race, five area runners earned medals. The top runner was Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey, who finished fifth with a 22:37. Her teammate, Madelyn Smith, was sixth with a 23:08. Morgan Rauscher and Kellie Mans of Alton were seventh and 12th, respectively, and Granite City's Chessy Nikonowicz finished 13th with a 24:50.

Staunton won the girls title with 41 points, followed by Collinsville with 67 and Alton with 68. Lydia Roller of Staunton won the individual championship with a 20:13.

All runners competed in temperatures in the mid-90s in this year's Alton Invitational.

O'Keefe, who competed at state in each of the last two years, captured his third championship of the season and his second in a week. He came out on top in the Collinsville Invitational on Sept. 13. The junior started his season on Sept. 2 with a first-place finish at the Granite City Invitational.

O'Keefe won the Alton boys race by 24 seconds and earned his third medal at the Alton meet in his high school cross country career. He finished second in each of the last two years.

Two other Granite City runners also earned medals – Jeremiah Perry and Tony Harold. Perry placed seventh with an 18:22 and Harold came in ninth with an 18:30. Perry and Harold placed at the Alton meet for the first time.

Senior Tyler Tindall, the Warriors' captain, came up three places short of a medal as he finished 18th with an 18:58.

The Warriors won the meet by 18 points over Collinsville. The Kahoks finished with 75 points, followed by Civic Memorial with 109.

CM earned a plaque by having four runners place in the top 25. Leading the way was senior Cohl Callies, who finished 15th with an 18:39. Mark Eldridge was 19th with a 19:07, Parker Borth placed 22nd with a 19:24 and and Colton Hyman was 24th with a 19:29.

Alton placed eighth with 140 points and had a pair of medalists – Kelvin Cummings and Cassius Havis. Cummings finished second with a 16:58 and Havis came in third with a 17:08. Last year, Cummings and Havis were sixth and 13th, respectively.

Havis, a sophomore, picked up his fourth medal. Last week, he was the Redbirds' top finisher at the Edwardsville Invitational, placing sixth with a 17:06.

Cummings, a senior, also picked up his fourth medal in '17.

Vickrey, who won the Alton girls title last year with a 22:06, earned her fourth medal of the season with her fifth-place finish. She also received medals at the First to the Finish, Carrollton and Carlinville meets.

Smith, a freshman, picked up her third medal of the season. She placed fourth at the Carrollton Invitational and finished 13th at the Carlinville Early Meet.

Rauscher finished with a 23:17 and Mans ran a 24:47. The performances from Rauscher and Mans helped Alton earn a third-place plaque.

A year ago, the Redbirds came up one place short of a plaque as they finished fourth and Rauscher came one place shy of a medal as she came in 16th.

Nikonowicz received her third medal of the season with her 13th-place finish at Alton. Her best finish this season was 10th at the Collinsville Invitational last week.

ALTON INVITATIONAL

Sept. 20 at Gordon Moore Park

GIRLS DIVISION

Team standings – Staunton Bulldogs 41, Collinsville Kahoks 67, Alton Redbirds 68, Belleville East Lancers 116, Jersey Panthers 119, McCluer North Stars 134, Civic Memorial Eagles 167, Granite City Warriors 171.

Individual results – 1. Lydia Roller, Staunton, 20:13; 2. Seleiya Wilson, Belleville East, 20:36; 3. Maggie Fitzgerald, Collinsville, 22:30.24; 4. McKenna Laing, Collinsville, 22:30, 74; 5. Riley Vickrey, Marquette, 22:37; 6. Madelyn Smith, Marquette, 23:08; 7. Morgan Rauscher, Alton, 23:17; 8. Tristian Folkner, McCluer North, 23:34; 9. Cheyenne Finley, Centralia, 23:40; 10. Paige Scroggins, Staunton, 23:59; 11. Dana Jarden, Staunton, 24:01; 12. Kellie Mans, Alton, 24:47; 13. Chessy Nikonowicz, Granite City, 24:50; 14. Morgan Cook, Jersey, 24:51; 15. Erica Pickerill, Staunton, 24:52.

Other area individual results

Alton – 17. Lily Crader, 25:07; 20. Ainsley Redman, 25:31; 26. Jessica Markel, 26:02; 38. Emma Voumard, 28:15.

Civic Memorial – 19. Addie Callies, 25:28; 22. Ryan Allison, 25:46; 29. Kati Wells, 28:34; Madelyn Ehlers 29:30.

Granite City – 27. Emily Johnson, 26:13; 49; Claire Sykes, 29:56; 50. Kendra Kirkover, 30:00.

BOYS DIVISION

Team standings – Granite City Warriors 57, Collinsville Kahoks 75, Civic Memorial Eagles 109, Centralia Orphans 118, Belleville East Lancers 125, Jersey Panthers 126, McCluer North Stars 139, Alton Redbirds 140, Cahokia Comanches 289, Staunton Bulldogs 290, Marquette Explorers 302.

Individual results – 1. Andrew O'Keefe, Granite City, 16:34; 2. Kelvin Cummings, Alton, 16:58; 3. Cassius Havis, Alton, 17:08; 4. Benny Hernandez, Collinsville, 17:41; 5. Crede Cornell, Centralia, 17:54; 6. Zachariah Panek, Belleville East, 18:09; 7. Jeremiah Perry, Granite City, 18:22; 8. Sylvon Mosley-Mull, McCluer North, 18:30; 9. Tony Harold, Granite City, 18:30; 10. Cetris Ivy, McCluer North, 18:30; 11. Christian Cazier, Jersey, 18:32; 12. Jared Brothers, Centralia, 18:34; 13. Austin Roberts, Collinsville, 18:35; 14. Cory Fleeman, Centralia, 18:36; 15. Cohl Callies, Civic Memorial, 18:39.

Other area individual results

Granite City – 18. Tyler Tindall, 18:58; 22. Jack Blomme, 19:24; 36. Aiden Simpson, 20:00; 49. Logan Gilmore, 20:55.

Civic Memorial – 19. Mark Eldridge, 19:07; 21. Parker Borth, 19:19; 24. Colton Hyman, 19:29; 30. Will Davis, 19:40; 50. Julian Pizzo, 20:56.

Alton – 42. Zakree Wilson, 20:31; 54. Daniel Rojo, 21:18; 56. Alexander Beers, 21:30; 58. Isaiah Campbell, 21:33.

Marquette – 40. Cole DeClue, 20:18; 72. Seth Cox, 22:41; 87. Nick Hamm, 25:09; 88. Skylar Cribbett, 25:52.

× Andrew O'Keefe 9 20 17 Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe discusses his performance at the Alton Invitational on Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park. O'Keefe won the individual title with a 16:34 and helped the Warriors win the team title with 57 points.

× Riley Vickrey 9 20 17 Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey discusses her performance at the Alton Invitational on Wednesday. Vickrey placed fifth in the girls race.

× Morgan Rauscher 9 20 17 Alton's Morgan Rauscher discusses her performance at the Alton Invitational on Wednesday. Rauscher placed 7th in the girls race and helped the Redbirds finish third in the team standings.