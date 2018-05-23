DANCE: Marquette hires new coach

Sammy Fumagalli will become the new coach of the Marquette Catholic dance team for the '18-19 school year.

A 2014 Marquette graduate, Fumagalli was a member of the Missouri State University dance team, which is called the Sugar Bears. She graduated from the Springfield, Mo., school this year.

Fumagalli said she's ready to take on the new leadership role with the Marquette dance team. She was a member of the dance team at the Alton school.

“I am excited to have this opportunity at my alma mater and look forward to getting started,” Fumagalli said.