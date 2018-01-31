Dancing queens

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana dance team qualified for Illinois Drill Team Association state competition on Feb. 10 in Springfield after winning a sectional title on Jan. 6 in Edwardsville. The team includes (Front Row, left to right) Zoey Weigel, Sydney Martin, Kennedy Laws, Haley Milazzo, Danielle McCleish (middle row) Shelby Sheppard, Hannah Oldendorph, Katie Cook, Cassidy Harvey (back row) Regan Van Wie, Sydnie Palmer, Maddy Pitchford.

The Roxana High dance team is going back to state.

The Shells qualified for the Illinois Drill Team Association state competition for the second year in a row after placing first in the Class A pom/dance division of the Edwardsville Regional. Roxana defeated Pinckneyville, DuQuoin, Althoff, Dupo and Marquette Catholic to earn a spot in the state finals, scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Last year, the Shells placed fourth in the Mattoon Regional to qualify for state for the first time since 2007.

Also, Marquette Catholic qualified for state in the Class A division in jazz after finishing second in sectionals. Pinckneyville placed first and Althoff came in second.

Edwardsville advanced to state in the Class AAA division in lyrical/contemporary with a first-place finish. O'Fallon placed second and also qualified for state.

Granite City's Destiny Anderson was one of 10 qualifiers in the Miss IDTA dance state competition after finishing 10th at sectionals.

Katie Cook, Cassidy Harvey, Kennedy Laws, Sydney Martin, Danielle McCleish, Haley Milazzo, Hannah Oldendorph, Sydnie Palmer, Maddy Pitchford, Shelby Sheppard, Regan Van Wie and Zoey Weigel make up the Roxana dance team. Most of them competed in last year's team that competed at state.

Jessica Giddings is the head coach. She was a member of the 2007 state-qualifying team.

Another Riverbend area school, Civic Memorial, had its dance team finish sixth with a 87.66 in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A state competition at Grossinger Motors Arena on Jan. 26-27.

CM qualified for state by placing second at the Class 1A-1 Mascoutah Sectional on Jan. 20.

Roxana also competed in the Class 1A-1 division of the Mascoutah Sectional, but didn't qualify for state. The Shells finished eighth, two places shy of a state-qualifying spot.