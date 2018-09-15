Diamond in the rough

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Many young amateur athletes dream of becoming a professional and being compensated for doing what they love.

It’s a lot of hard work and adversity, and for most it remains just a dream. However, former Civic Memorial athlete Dakota Zimmerman, 22, will make that dream come true Sept. 29 when she squares off against Keri Melendez at Bellator 206 in mixed martial arts competition. Zimmerman and Melendez will compete in the 115-pound light featherweight class in San Jose, Calif.

“It’s so crazy,” Zimmerman said of her pro debut. “I’ve been dreaming of this since my first jiu-jitsu class. I’ve been putting in six-hour days for this one.”

Zimmerman graduated from CM in 2014. She ran track all four years, competed in cross country three years (sophomore to senior), and played volleyball her freshman year. She won the MVP award in cross country her sophomore year and contributed to multiple school records on relay teams in track.

“I’ve always been competitive,” she said. “I always wanted to be the best, and I’m not the most gifted athlete in the world. However, I’m a very hard-working athlete and I always wanted to be the person on the team that motivates other people.”

The former track-cross country runner started taking jiu-jitsu lessons her senior year in high school in a gym in Alton. She trained at other gyms following her start and she now trains at Arnold Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Arnold, Mo. under the direction of trainer Kirk Huff. She’s competed in hundreds of jiu-jitsu fights as an amateur. Zimmerman is recognized as the Light Seven World Champion in jiu-jitsu by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“I’ve not had a point scored against me in the last 30 fights,” Zimmerman said.

The martial artist also trained in boxing and won a golden gloves championship this year. In MMA Zimmerman has posted a 1-1 mark as an amateur.

Zimmerman’s career was put on hold, though, when she faced the ultimate family tragedy. This will be her first MMA fight since that tragedy.

Her mother, Cheryl Zimmerman, passed away in the fall of 2016 after suffering a brain aneurysm. She fell ill and three days later passed away in the hospital. Zimmerman was the person to rush her mother to the hospital and witnessed her passing.

She considered her mother her best friend and still a major influence. It’s been her mother’s belief providing the motivation to continue her career.

“She always wanted me to do the best I could do,” Zimmerman said. “And she was always proud of me.”

After all of the work in various combat and non-combat sports, the former CM athlete will be competing in front of an audience of up to 50,000 people. In addition, more than 1 million viewers are expected to stream the Bellator fight online.

That will definitely make her mom proud and makes Zimmerman even hungrier for success.

“Some would feel pressure,” she said. “However, pressure makes diamonds. I’m getting so excited about it.”

An MMA fighter goes through a training regimen that includes a lot of variety. Zimmerman trains in jiu-jitsu, wrestling, kickboxing and boxing. When asked about her opponent, she said Melendez is going through many of the same challenges as her.

“Many of the same things are going on in her head,” Zimmerman said. “I really need to take this fight to the ground. Once it goes to the ground, I need to get in the position to make her submit. My hand will be raised at the end of the fight.”

