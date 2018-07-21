DIVING: Paddlers on top

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

Taylor Seilheimer ended her Paddlers diving career in style on Saturday at the Southwesten Illinois Swim Association Diving Championships at Paddlers Pool in Granite City.

Seilheimer not only won a SWISA title and broke a team record in the 15-18 girls division, she also helped the Pirates capture their first league championship since '14.

Paddlers won the three-team SWISA meet by just one point over Summers-Port. The Pirates finished with 66 points, while the Sharks had 65. Sunset Hills was third with 33.

“It feels awesome,” said Seilheimer, who plans to compete in diving at Lindenwood University next year. “I love knowing that I helped our team out and helping us win this year.”

Seilheimer, a four-time state qualifier in diving for Edwardsville High School, finished first in the 15-18 girls division with a 265.70, breaking the old record of 264.45 that was set by Abby Hay in 2009.

Jackson Suhre (8 and under boys), Laine Curry (8 and under girls) and Elizabeth Weaver (9-10 girls) were the other champions for the Pirates, who placed second to Summers-Port in the SWISA meet in the last three years.

Weaver captured a league title for the second year in a row. She came out on top in the 8 and under girls a year ago.

Suhre and Curry won their first SWISA championships.

Paddlers also got second-place finishes from Will Taylor (9-10 boys), Cate Smallie (9-10 girls) and Abby Weiss (11-12 girls).

The Pirates also won their first SWISA crown in the three-year coaching tenure of Betsy Hagnauer and Cole DeYong.

“We are super excited,” Hagnauer said.

Summers-Port, which beat Paddlers 49-35 in a regular season meet on July 17, had three champions – Grace Kercher (11-12 girls), Carsyn Brown (13-14 girls) and Jake Roth (15-18 boys). Brown won her fourth straight SWISA title.

Sam Johnson (8 and under boys), Eliza Clark (8 and under girls), Drew Thomeczek (11-12 boys), Caleb Thomeczek (13-14 boys) and Jack Evans (15-18 boys) placed second for the Sharks.