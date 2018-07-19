DIVING: Paddlers, Summers-Port ready for league meet

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

The Summers-Port Sharks will look to win their fourth straight Southwestern Illinois Swim Association diving championship on Saturday when they compete in the league championship meet at Paddlers Pool.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Summers-Port, Paddlers and Sunset Hills of Edwardsville are the only teams in the SWISA diving meet.

Last year, the Sharks won the league meet at Summers-Port by just four points over Paddlers. Summers-Port had three champions in Carsyn Brown, Madeline Cohill and Caleb Thomeczek and all of them are back on the team this year.

The Sharks ended their regular season at 2-0 with a 49-34 win over Paddlers on July 17. They got first-place finishes from Thomeczek (11-12 boys), Stephen Stobbs (9-10 boys), Austin Norton (13-14 boys), Callie Mossman (13-14 girls) and Jake Roth (15-18 boys).

Summers-Port started its season with 62-22 win over Sunset Hills on June 21.

Paddlers dropped to 1-1 with the loss to Summers-Port. Jackson Suhre (8 and under boys), Laine Curry (8 and under girls), Elizabeth Weaver (9-10 girls), Abby Weiss (11-12 girls) and Taylor Seilheimer (15-18 girls) were the winners for the Pirates, who beat Sunset Hills on June 28.

Paddlers had four champions in last year's SWISA meet.