DIVING: Summers-Port wins third straight SWISA crown

GODFREY – With their Summers-Port diving team trailing Paddlers in the team standings of the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on Saturday, Carsyn Brown and Mia Eickhoff came to the rescue.

Brown and Eickhoff finished 1-2 in the 13-14 girls division to help the Sharks win their third straight SWISA championship. Summers-Port won the three-team meet with 68 points, followed by Paddlers with 64 and Sunset Hills with 46.

It's also the second title for Summers-Port coach Annie Evans. She took over duties last summer.

“I'm very excited,” Evans said. “We didn't have as many kids as we did last year, so I was like, 'These kids better pull through.' I had a lot of divers who were doing dives that they have never done before.”

Summers-Port was trailing Paddlers by nine points going into the 13-14 girls division. The Sharks scored 12 points from the efforts from Brown and Eickhoff to take a three-point lead they never relinquished. Brown won the division title with a 163.10 and Eickhoff placed second with a 147.30. They were the only competitors in the 13-14 girls division.

“I'm glad that we had the only 13-14 girls in that division,” Evans said. “I'm very proud of Carsyn and Mia. Carsyn learned a couple of new dives this year, so I'm glad that she stepped it up.”

Brown won her third straight SWISA championship and her first in the 13-14 division. She came out on top in the 11-12 division in '16 and placed first in the 9-10 girls the year before.

Madeline Cohill and Caleb Thomeczek also won championships for Summers-Port. Cohill placed first in the 9-10 girls and Thomeczek won the 11-12 boys title.

The Sharks scored points in every division. They scored 35 points in the boys division and 33 in the girls.

Evans said she was pleased with the performance from Paige Mouser, who placed third in the 15-18 girls division.

“She made me a nervous wreck because she didn't do any of her dives that she was doing in warmups, so she said she was going to throw them in the dive meet,” the Summers-Port coach said. “But she did great. She did all of her dives and there were no failed dives.”

The Sharks also won the regular season championship with a 2-0 record. They beat Paddlers and Sunset Hills.

“I'm glad that I got more girls in the mix,” Evans said. “I had probably 20 boys out of my 30 divers last year. I'm glad there are more girls for me.”

Paddlers had the most champions with four. Jake Klee (15-18 boys) and Richie Moore (13-14 boys) won their second straight SWISA championships and Elizabeth Weaver (8 and under girls) and Ryder Cell (8 and under girls) captured their first league titles.

Klee won his second straight SWISA championship. A week ago, he suffered a head injury while doing a reverse dive.

“It takes a lot of work practicing four or five times a week and one time on the weekends practicing by yourself and having coaches coming out and texting them to have them come out on their own time to help me out,” Klee said. “I couldn't have done it without my coaches (Betsy Hagnauer and Cole DeYong). They're a really big help.”

Sunset Hills had three champions – Remy Tyrell (9-10 boys), Maddie Milburn (11-12 girls) and Lydia Hemmings (15-18 girls). The Stingrays scored 12 points in the 9-10 boys and 11-12 girls divisions.

“We had a few spills trying to do some of the newer dives I wanted them to do, which are the ones with a higher degree of difficulty,” Sunset Hills coach Gayle Lindsey said. “I told them to stick with it and keep after those harder dives. They need the DD in order for them to score and they did and three came out winners. I'm really excited for them and the team. They all pulled together.”

Hemmings said she was thrilled to win her first SWISA championship after placing second last year.

“I've always been right there behind Taylor (Seilheimer of Paddlers), so we knew it was going to be good competition,” she said. “It feels good. I worked hard and practiced a lot and it feels good whenever it pays off.”

SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS SWIM ASSOCIATION DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 22 at Summers-Port Pool

Team scores – Summers-Port Sharks 68, Paddlers Pirates 64, Sunset Hills Stingrays 46

8 and under boys – 1. Ryder Cell, Paddlers, 45.70; 2. Nate Wilmsmeyer, Paddlers, 40.25; 3. Nathan Schuenke, Summers-Port, 39.65; 8 and under girls – 1. Elizabeth Weaver, Paddlers, 54.96; 2. Aubrey White, Paddlers, 52.00; 3. Grace Kercher, Summers-Port, 45.15; 4. Estelle Bordon, Sunset Hills, 44.70; 5. Eliza Clark, Summers-Port, 28.30; 9-10 boys – 1. Remy Tyrell, Sunset Hills, 87.90; 2. Tyler Powell, Sunset Hills, 79.95; 3. Drew Thomeczek, Summers-Port, 76.65; 4. Will Taylor, Paddlers, 75.00; 5. Luke Davis, Summers-Port, 69.75; 6. Reed Parker, Paddlers, 67.70; 9-10 girls – 1. Madeline Cohill, Summers-Port, 83.55; 2. Cate Smallie, Paddlers, 79.20; 3. Abby Weiss, Paddlers, 68.75; 11-12 boys – Caleb Thomeczek, Summers-Port, 113.10; 2. Corey Weiss, Paddlers, 101.75; 3. Stephen Stobbs, Summers-Port, 94.45; 4. Sam Border, Sunset Hills, 88.65; 5. Kaden Kennedy, Paddlers, 85.25; 11-12 girls – 1. Maddie Milburn, Sunset Hills, 104.40; 2. Riley Knoyle, Sunset Hills, 98.90; 3. Madison Ingram, Summers-Port, 95.10; 13-14 boys – 1. Richie Moore, Paddlers, 170.20; 2. Adam Powell, Sunset Hills, 161.65; 3. Carter Knoyle, Sunset Hills, 152.65; 4. Jack Evans, Summers-Port, 143.05; 5. Jack Rea, Summers-Port, 138.65; 6. Cade Bobbitt, Paddlers, 131.90; 13-14 girls – 1. Carsyn Brown, Summers-Port, 163.10; 2. Mia Eickhoff, Summers-Port, 147.30; 15-18 boys – 1. Jake Klee, Paddlers, 254.50; 2. Jake Roth, Summers-Port, 245.20; 3. Addison Thomeczek, Summers-Port, 224.45; 15-18 girls – 1. Lydia Hemmings, Sunset Hills, 279.15; 2. Taylor Seilheimer, Paddlers, 276.00; 3. Paige Mouser, Summers-Port, 258.95.