Double duty

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Edwardsville coach Jason Walker talks to his Mid-States team during its game with CBC on Jan. 26 at Granite City Ice Rink.

Jason Walker has two reasons to be thrilled about this winter.

He coached the Edwardsville Mid-States and MVCHA hockey teams and both squads are enjoying outstanding seasons. The Tigers have won 15 games in each league.

“It’s been great,” Walker said. “Both teams have played well. It’s been great for our program. We’re the second team on this side of the river to play on the varsity level in Mid-States and to be successful in it; it’s been awesome. It’s only going to help build the character of those players.”

Now, Walker is hoping Edwardsville will do what no other school has ever done — win both Mid-States and MVCHA championships in the same year.

The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the Mid-States Challenge Cup tournament and the top seed in the MVCHA 2A playoffs.

Edwardsville finished its Mid-States regular season at 15-5-1 after losing to Saint Louis University High School on Saturday in Webster Groves, Mo. SLUH, which won the Municipal Conference for the first time in program history, is seeded first in the Challenge Cup and CBC is the No. 2 seed.

The Tigers’ playoff opponent and site are yet to be determined.

“Hopefully, if everyone stays healthy and no one is sick, we should do well in the playoffs,” said senior John Paul Krekovich, who plays for the Mid-States team.

The Mid-States playoff tournament is split into three divisions: the Challenge Cup, the Wickenheiser Cup and Founders Cup. The Challenge Cup comprises the top 12 teams in the league and the championship is played at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

The Tigers are playing in their first season in the Mid-States league, which is composed of mostly Missouri schools. Edwardsville is the lone Illinois entry in the league.

Edwardsville ended its MVCHA regular season at 15-4-2, the best record in the league. The Tigers finished with 32 points, one point better than Columbia. They drew a first-round bye in the 2A playoffs and will play either Bethalto or O’Fallon in the second round.

Edwardsville is looking to win its sixth straight MVCHA championship. Last year, the Tigers dominated the competition in the league, outscoring their opponents 250-19 and going 21-0.

Walker was hired as the Tigers’ head coach in 2011 after working as assistant under Kevin Klette for several years. He graduated from EHS in 2001.

Walker said he enjoyed coaching both teams. He has coached a total of 42 games in three months.

“It’s fun,” Walker said. “Everybody has been put in a major commitment in our program and that’s all of the players and the coaches. It’s a blast.”

Walker said he found out earlier in the season that he’s not allowed to get any players from the MVCHA team to play for the Mid-States squad.

“You can’t bring anybody up,” the Edwardsville coach said. “I’ve got about five or six guys we would love to bring up to this team, but the MVCHA is the league that won’t allow that.”

The Edwardsville Mid-States team split its first four games before going on an eight-game winning streak. The Tigers also had a five-game winning streak that was snapped by CBC last week.

Edwardsville lost two times each to CBC and SLUH. Kirkwood ended the Tigers’ eight-winning streak on Dec. 22.

Senior Tyler Schaeffer, who recently surpassed his cousin, Eddie, as the team’s all-time leading scorer, leads the Tigers with 16 goals and 17 assists. Edwardsville also has been getting strong efforts from

Krekovich (10 goals), seniors Lucas Tucker (12 goals, 14 assists), Trevor Henson (7 goals, 12 assists) and Carson Lewis (10 goals, 8 assists) and junior Stanley Lucas (14 goals, 10 assists).

Junior goalie Matthew Griffin has also been solid, with a 94 percent save percentage, 1.53 goals against average and 12-3-1 record. Sophomore Mason Young has chipped in with a 3-2 mark, 90 percent save percentage and 0.81 goals against average in goal.

Most of the players were on last year’s team that won the MVCHA championship.

“It’s definitely a jump coming from the MVCHA to the Mid-States, but all of us know what we have to show on the ice for Mid-States and we all bring our game each game,” Krekovich said.

The Tigers’ MVCHA team went 9-0-2 in its first 11 games. Edwardsville lost two games apiece to Freeburg/Waterloo and Columbia.

The Tigers are led by senior Jacob Foley, freshmen Colin Salter, Will Schuster, Mark Tucker and Sam Gibbons, junior Jordan Crow and sophomore goaltender Dylan Twardy.

