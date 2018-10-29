Doughnuts, drinks and Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in association with Four Hands Brewery and Strange Donuts, will present an all-ages event Sunday, Nov. 4, at Four Hands Brewery, 1220 S. Eighth St. in St. Louis.

This event starts with live music at noon and is free and open to the public. Grace Meat + Three will serve its award-winning chili. Strange Donuts will have its signature doughnuts and grilled cheese. Food will also be available inside Four Hands Brewery’s tasting room, The 5th Wheel. Four Hands Brewery will also be debuting their brand-new Creamsicle Crush.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present live, professional wrestling at 1 p.m. This event will see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos,” Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s champion “The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria, C.J. Shine, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, “The Heartthrob” Jaden Roller, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, Tony Asteem, Jimmi LaFleur, Jackal, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, OuTtKaSt, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Savanna Stone, “The Little Blue Dragon” Tootie Lynn Ramsey, and more.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter